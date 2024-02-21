Mahathir in hospital, recovering from infection but not in critical condition

Malaysia's former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is still being treated at Institut Jantung Negara (IJN) or the National Heart Institute, an aide has confirmed on Instagram.

In the post dated Feb. 20, his aide dismissed reports speculating about the 98-year-old's health, writing that Mahathir "is in the process of recovering from infection".

The aide reportedly told The Star that the former prime minister is conscious and denied that he was in critical condition.

Mahathir is currently involved in a defamation lawsuit against Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

On Feb. 13, his spokesperson revealed that Mahathir had been admitted to IJN on Jan. 26 for an infection and would not be present for the trial, Reuters reported.

He would require treatment followed by a period of rest, the spokesperson added.

The former PM has a long history of heart problems, including several heart attacks.

The 98-year-old was Malaysia's Prime Minister from 1981 to 2003 and again from 2018 to 2020.

Top image from The Office of Dr Mahathir Mohamad and IJN.