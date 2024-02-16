Back

Ed Sheeran's S'pore concert in pictures

What a night.

Fasiha Nazren | February 16, 2024, 09:57 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Ed Sheeran is in Singapore as part of his "+ – = ÷ x" tour in Asia.

He has two sold-out shows in Singapore: today (Feb. 16) at the Singapore National Stadium and a more intimate showcase at the Capitol Theatre on Feb. 17.

On Feb. 16, Mothership noticed people gathering in the vicinity of the concert venue at around 5:30pm, with many picking up their tickets and buying merchandise.

Photo by Wong Li Jie.

Some fans who couldn't get their hands on the tickets gathered outside the National Stadium to try and listen to the British crooner.

Photo by Wong Li Jie.

Sheeran played hits like "Bad Habits", "Perfect" and "Happier".

At one point, Singaporean singer JJ Lin joined him on stage.

Here are some photos of Sheeran, taken from the media pit.

Photo by Lee Wei Lin.

Photo by Lee Wei Lin.

Photo by Lee Wei Lin.

Photo by Lee Wei Lin.

Photo by Lee Wei Lin.

Photo by Lee Wei Lin.

Photo by Lee Wei Lin.

Top images by Lee Wei Lin.

JJ Lin appears on-stage at Ed Sheeran's S'pore concert, they sing Chinese song together

Wow.

February 17, 2024, 12:45 AM

Budget 2024 Comment: Skills pay bills. But who will pay for skills?

Some of my enthusiasm might be age related.

February 16, 2024, 11:27 PM

Alexei Navalny, Russian opposition politician & Putin critic, dies in prison

He was considered one of Putin's harshest critics.

February 16, 2024, 08:22 PM

Lawrence Wong's 2024 Budget Statement summarised in 90 seconds

CDC vouchers, special payments, NS LifeSG payments and more.

February 16, 2024, 06:17 PM

Up to S$200 personal income tax rebate for assessment year 2024: Budget 2024

In light of cost of living concerns.

February 16, 2024, 05:40 PM

CPF Enhanced Retirement Sum raised to S$426,000 from S$308,700: Budget 2024

The Enhanced Retirement Sum will be four times the Basic Retirement Sum.

February 16, 2024, 05:19 PM

All past & present NSmen to get S$200 in LifeSG credits: Budget 2024

This includes all NSFs enlisted in and before 2024.

February 16, 2024, 04:49 PM

Workers retrenched in S'pore will get financial support: Budget 2024

More details to be announced.

February 16, 2024, 04:40 PM

S$4,000 SkillsFuture credit top-up in May 2024 for all S'poreans aged 40 & above: Budget 2024

Those younger than that will get the top-up when they turn 40.

February 16, 2024, 04:23 PM

Budget 2024: Eligible S'poreans aged 21 & above to get special S$200-S$400 cash

Cost-of-living payments of between $200 and $400 in cash will be given to adult Singaporeans.

February 16, 2024, 03:56 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.