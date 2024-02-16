Ed Sheeran's S'pore concert in pictures

Ed Sheeran is in Singapore as part of his "+ – = ÷ x" tour in Asia.

He has two sold-out shows in Singapore: today (Feb. 16) at the Singapore National Stadium and a more intimate showcase at the Capitol Theatre on Feb. 17.

On Feb. 16, Mothership noticed people gathering in the vicinity of the concert venue at around 5:30pm, with many picking up their tickets and buying merchandise.

Some fans who couldn't get their hands on the tickets gathered outside the National Stadium to try and listen to the British crooner.

Sheeran played hits like "Bad Habits", "Perfect" and "Happier".

At one point, Singaporean singer JJ Lin joined him on stage.

Here are some photos of Sheeran, taken from the media pit.

Top images by Lee Wei Lin.