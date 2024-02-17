18km Eastern Corridor between Pasir Ris Park & East Coast Park now completed

The National Parks Board (NParks) announced the completion of the 18 km Eastern Corridor today (Feb. 17), which offers additional recreational connectivity between Pasir Ris Park and East Coast Park, through Bedok Reservoir Park.

The Eastern Corridor has been progressively completed since it was first announced in 2021.

The Eastern Corridor

Today, NParks opened a new 600m Bedok Park Connector (Eastern Bank) along the Sungei Bedok waterway, completing the Eastern Corridor.

According to The Straits Times ( ST), the route also features the recently completed park connectors along Tampines Avenue 9 and Tampines Avenue 10.

These park connectors span over 3.2km.

With its completion, residents can walk, jog or cycle directly from Pasir Ris Park, through Bedok Reservoir Park, all the way to East Coast Park.

The route also connects to Tampines Eco Green, Sun Plaza Park and Bedok Ria Crescent Playground from Eastwood Park Playground.

Half of the route is located along waterways, including those enhanced under national water agency PUB’s Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters (ABC Waters) Programme, offering park visitors a scenic cycling experience along waterscapes in the east, said NParks.

There are also several features such as:

Pasir Ris Town Park Foot Reflexology

Sun Plaza Park Therapeutic Garden

Bedok Reservoir Park Therapeutic Garden

Bedok Ria Crescent Playground

Eastwood Park Playground

Three new cycling bridges will also be built at Changi Beach Park and East Coast Park, according to ST.

Making nature more accessible for people

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for East Coast GRC, announced the completion of Eastern Corridor today. He was joined by other East Coast GRC MPs -- Senior Minister of State Tan Kiat How, Second Minister for Education and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Maliki Osman and Cheryl Chan.

In a speech by Heng, he said, "By connecting the different parks in the East, this Eastern Corridor will also help to strengthen how we connect with nature, as well as with one another in our society.".

He also added that residents can now "easily access our green spaces and develop a deeper appreciation for the environment".

This is part of the Singapore Green Plan 2030, in which the government aims for every household to be within a 10-minute walk from a park.

Stretching over 75km, the RIR is Singapore’s longest recreational route till date, stretching from the northeast, through the east, and ending in the south.

"Today, I am pleased to share that we will further enhance the Round Island Route, starting with the Eastern section. This will make it even more accessible and memorable for residents," Heng said.

Top images via NParks.