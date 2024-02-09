Back

Dragon mural art created by Tampines North HDB resident removed by cleaner

And it's gone.

Belmont Lay | February 09, 2024, 12:26 PM

A dragon mural artwork was put up at a block in the Tampines GreenVines Build-To-Order project in Tampines North for Chinese New Year.

However, the creative expression was taken down just two days later as it was deemed to have breached town council by-laws.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Greenvines @ Tampines (HDB BTO) (@greenvines.sg)

CNY art by resident

The art work first appeared on a wall at the lift lobby of Block 640B Tampines Street 62 at around midnight on Feb. 3, according to The Straits Times (ST).

It was put up by a couple who had moved into the estate in December 2023.

They used removable white vinyl stickers that do not leave marks to recreate the image of the iconic Toa Payoh dragon playground on the wall of the block.

It took about an hour to design and put together the work at night.

The couple had also put up Chinese New Year greetings on the ninth floor.

ST also reported that Tampines GRC MP Baey Yam Keng found out about the dragon mural on Feb. 5 and he suggested that the town council leave it up until the end of Chinese New Year, given that no damage was caused.

But Baey’s suggestion failed to reach the cleaner in time, and the cleaner removed it.

A group chat discussion among Tampines GreenVines residents, as seen by Mothership, said Baey requested the town council to allow the art, but the message did not reach the cleaner.

The town council told ST that formal approval for the work had not been sought before it was put up, and the cleaner was following protocol to remove the stickers.

The town council added that the stickers can be displayed again until Chinese New Year ends if the couple did another work.

Approvals are needed to ensure compliance with by-laws, and so that decorations do not cause clutter or obscure safety signs, among other considerations.

It is understood the couple will not be putting up a new work.

Tampines GreenVines was previously in the news as the red tiles used for the lift lobby of the block was deemed creepy.

The block's temporary operation permit (TOP) was issued on June 1, 2022.

Top photos via greenvines.sg

