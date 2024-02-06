Dragon drone show at Marina Bay on Feb. 6 cancelled, 1st show happening on Feb. 10

The dragon drone show scheduled to take place on Feb. 6 at 8pm has been cancelled.
Marina Bay Sands announced on Feb. 6 that the show for the same night is not taking place due to "unforeseen circumstances".
There have also been further changes to subsequent shows.
The first show will now take place on Feb. 10 at 8pm.
The subsequent shows will take place on Feb. 11, 12, 16, 17 and 18, all at 8pm.
Top photo from Marina Bay Sands' Facebook
