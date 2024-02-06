Back

Dragon drone show at Marina Bay on Feb. 6 cancelled, 1st show happening on Feb. 10

Take note.

Lee Wei Lin | February 06, 2024, 02:05 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The dragon drone show scheduled to take place on Feb. 6 at 8pm has been cancelled.

Marina Bay Sands announced on Feb. 6 that the show for the same night is not taking place due to "unforeseen circumstances".

There have also been further changes to subsequent shows.

The first show will now take place on Feb. 10 at 8pm.

The subsequent shows will take place on Feb. 11, 12, 16, 17 and 18, all at 8pm.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photo from Marina Bay Sands' Facebook

S'pore girl, now 14, sexually abused by 4 older brothers for over 4 years

The sexual assault took place from 2018 to 2022.

February 06, 2024, 01:29 PM

Rats seen in Délifrance at KK Women's & Children's Hospital

Ratatouille.

February 06, 2024, 01:27 PM

New law to allow offenders of serious crimes to be detained indefinitely

These serious crimes include culpable homicide, attempted murder, rape and sexual penetration of minors.

February 06, 2024, 01:04 PM

Bali's new tourism tax of S$12.80 per pax comes into effect on Feb. 14, 2024

It applies to all international travellers regardless of age.

February 06, 2024, 12:52 PM

UK's Prince Harry to return & visit King Charles after cancer diagnosis

The king was announced to have cancer on Feb. 5.

February 06, 2024, 12:21 PM

Another S'pore car confronted in M'sia for pumping subsidised RON95 petrol

A confrontation ensued.

February 06, 2024, 12:10 PM

Many questions raised about SimplyGo in parliament. Here are answers for you to simply go find out more.

Summarised.

February 06, 2024, 11:49 AM

Ukrainian-born Miss Japan gives up crown after affair with doctor revealed

She has since apologised.

February 06, 2024, 11:28 AM

MOM stepped in for Lazada retrenchment exercise, said firm’s action not aligned with tripartite advisory

According to the advisory, Lazada should have notified the union.

February 06, 2024, 10:16 AM

I followed my zodiac predictions for 2024 & did these things to have a ‘huat’ year ahead

No harm trying.

February 05, 2024, 07:57 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.