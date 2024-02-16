Diner pays S$19 for meatless 8-piece Indian rojak meal at Tampines coffee shop

A coffee shop diner was shocked after the Indian rojak meal he ordered cost S$19.

"This is the most expensive meal I've had in a heartland coffee shop," the diner wrote in a post in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group.

He also noted that he selected eight items for his meal, none containing meat.

From photos shared in his Facebook post, the dish appeared to comprise a modest portion of fritters, cucumber, and plenty of chilli sauce.

"You pay for the privilege of being a Singaporean," the diner concluded.

He had visited the stall at Block 9 Tampines Street 32 on Feb. 12, 2024.

"Daylight robbery"

Many in the comments echoed the diner's sentiment, concurring that the meal was too expensive.

Commenters speculated that the items were not properly accounted for, noting that the receipt did not provide an itemised breakdown.

Instead, the order was reflected as a single S$19 item.

