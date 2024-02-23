Dignity Kitchen reopens 6 days after suspected arson

Almost a week after closing in the wake of a fire, Dignity Kitchen has reopened.

Posting on Facebook on Feb. 19, the food court shared that "after extensive washing and cleaning", it had reopened to the public that day.

Dignity Kitchen is run by Project Dignity, a social enterprise founded to create jobs for people with disabilities.

Roof, wall damaged

On Feb. 13, it announced that it was closing "until further notice" due to a fire that broke out on its premises at around 1am.

Its wall and roof had been severely damaged, along with electrical items and air-conditioning units.

A representative from the food court said the police were looking into the case as one of suspected arson, Shin Min reported.

Due to its closure — including over Valentine's Day and part of Chinese New Year — it had suffered "a great revenue loss".

The food court encouraged members of the public wishing to show their support by contributing to their "Pay It Forward" fund, which goes to providing free meals to the needy and keeping their special needs staff on payroll.

Top image from Kate Lim/Facebook & Dignity Kitchen/Facebook