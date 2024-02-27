Back

Decomposing body of man, 36, found hanging from guard rail near CTE in Ang Mo Kio

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Winnie Li | February 27, 2024, 04:15 PM

The decomposing body of a 36-year-old man was found hanging from a guard rail along a walkway near Block 560 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 on Feb. 26, 2024.

A source tipped Shin Min Daily News off after noticing several officers from the Singapore Police Force and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) along a road leading to the Central Expressway (CTE) and Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5.

According to a photo provided by the source, the deceased was found hanging from the top of the guard rail with a rope tied around his neck.

Discovered by member of public

An office worker who works near the scene of the incident told Shin Min that maggots were already seen on the body and a strong foul smell could be detected when the discovery was made by a member of the public.

"Based on how decomposed the body was, the deceased might have passed on for approximately two days," the office worker said.

According to the Shin Min reporter who arrived at the scene at around 5pm on Monday, the road where the body was found was "narrow and secluded", which might have made it difficult to detect the body.

Statement from police

The Singapore Police Force confirmed with Shin Min that they were alerted to the case of unnatural death at around 11:50am on Monday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by SCDF paramedics.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Helplines

If you or someone you know are in mental distress, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help, advice, or just a listening ear:

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1-767

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

SHECARES@SCWO: Call: 8001 01 4616 | WhatsApp: 6571 4400 (for targets of online harms)

Top image via Shin Min Daily News/Facebook

