DBS/ POSB giving away 2,500 bottles of limited edition HUAT perfume

The smell of new notes.

Zhangxin Zheng | February 09, 2024, 09:40 AM

If you are wondering what does huat (prosperity) smell like, DBS/ POSB has an idea.

The bank is giving away 2,500 bottles of limited edition HUAT Eau De Parfum to its customers this Chinese New Year.

The limited edition fragrance is inspired by the crisp scent of fresh banknotes, the bank suggests.

Photo from DBS Bank.

How to get a HUAT perfume?

This scent can add to the festive mood as you gift your loved ones QR Ang Bao or receive a QR Ang Bao.

The HUAT perfume was previously available at the bank’s pop-up ATMs at Tampines Hub and Fernvale CC from Feb. 3 to Feb. 9 (1pm).

You can also get the limited edition perfume for free at DBS' QR Ang Bao Booth at River Hongbao 2024 from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9.

To receive a bottle, one will have to send a QR Ang Bao or eGift at least S$8 to your loved ones via DBS PayLah!.

More about digital gifting

Besides standing a chance to get the limited edition HUAT perfume for free, those who use DBS QR Ang Bao or eGift and keep cash withdrawals under S$600 from Jan. 15 to Feb. 29 can stand a chance to win up to S$88,888 in cash as part of the bank's "Give Huat, Win Huat" giveaway.

The lucky draw will be conducted on Apr. 30, 2024 and the winners will be announced on that day too.

QR Ang Bao and/ or eGift has become popular in Singapore over the years with the bank seeing a 20 per cent increase in usage in 2023. Over S$15 million were gifted via these digital means, which was an increase of more than 30 per cent from 2022.

You can obtain DBS QR Ang Bao from any DBS/ POSB branch if you're interested.

Top image from DBS Bank.

