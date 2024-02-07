Back

DBS CEO Piyush Gupta to get paid S$4.14 million less for 2023 due to digital disruptions

Meanwhile, junior staff will receive a one-time bonus.

Belmont Lay | February 07, 2024, 11:45 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

DBS chief executive officer Piyush Gupta took home S$4.14 million less in 2023 due to the digital disruptions experienced by the bank's customers.

DBS made the announcement on Feb. 7 as part of its quarterly earnings statement, which also revealed that other group management committee members took a 21 per cent reduction in their variable pay as a whole, while Gupta took a 30 per cent cut.

The pay cut comes despite record profits for 2023.

Gupta’s 2022 pay was S$15.4 million.

It consisted of a salary of S$1.5 million, a cash bonus of S$5.77 million and deferred remuneration in cash and shares worth S$8.04 million, according to The Straits Times.

His salary also had a non-cash component that came up to S$80,529, which comprised club, car and driver benefits.

Junior employees who are lower-income staff in DBS Group, and who make up half of its total headcount, will receive a one-time bonus though.

The amount set aside for this bonus came up to S$15 million for 2023.

Gupta's latest salary will be disclosed in the annual report to be published in March.

Background

DBS, which is Singapore's largest consumer bank and Southeast Asia's biggest bank, suffered a series of disruptions to its digital banking services in 2023.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) barred DBS from any acquisitions of new business ventures and imposed a pause on non-essential IT changes for six months on Nov. 1 in response.

DBS was also not allowed to reduce the size of its branch and ATM networks in Singapore.

In its Feb. 7 announcement, the bank said it made a “whole-of-bank” effort and committed S$80 million to improving the reliability of its services.

DBS also proposed a final dividend of 54 cents per share, up 6 cents, and 1-for-10 bonus issue.

This brought its annualised dividend per share going forward to S$2.16.

Related stories

Top photo via DBS's YouTube

S'porean actress Chen Yixin announces split with actor Gavin Teo

The couple were together for five years.

February 07, 2024, 04:07 PM

Median monthly S'pore household income grew by 2.8% to S$10,869 in 2023

Household income inequality also fell for a third consecutive year.

February 07, 2024, 03:58 PM

Indonesian comedian arrested for alleged blasphemy, to be tried in court

He made the joke during his stand-up set.

February 07, 2024, 03:58 PM

Korean apple-shaped buns & red bean bread at pop-up bakery in Bugis Junction from Feb. 19 to Mar. 10

Super chio buns.

February 07, 2024, 03:22 PM

Even with plastic bag charge, S'pore households still bag waste before throwing it down chutes: Grace Fu

NEA will monitor households’ waste disposal habits.

February 07, 2024, 01:57 PM

Wide availability of food is best safeguard to prevent 'runaway' cooked food prices: Govt

It has been regulating rent prices and has not increased rent over the past five years for 97% of the 374 coffee shops it owns.

February 07, 2024, 01:56 PM

5 to 18 'financial abuse' cases of vulnerable adults per year for past 5 years, perpetrator often immediate family member

MSF is concerned with the potential negative effects suffered by victim-survivors and the wider community.

February 07, 2024, 12:45 PM

S'pore's foreign policy not based on 'diplomatic neutrality' but driven by national interests & principles: Vivian Balakrishnan

Constructive and amicable dialogue is important to understand different positions.

February 07, 2024, 12:33 PM

Istana CNY open house on Feb. 12, free entry for S'poreans & PRs

Happening from 8:30am to 6pm.

February 07, 2024, 12:07 PM

'Miss Saigon' musical coming to S'pore from Aug. 15, 2024

It has won 70 major theatre awards.

February 07, 2024, 12:02 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.