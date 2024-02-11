Back

Daughter & grandchildren surprise hawker couple in touching CNY reunion

Heartwarming.

Khine Zin Htet | February 11, 2024, 12:51 PM

A hawker couple in Singapore experienced an especially heartwarming family reunion this Chinese New Year, after a surprise visit from their daughter and grandkids who live in Indonesia.

Their son Teo Jun Jie captured the moment of surprise and later uploaded the footage on his TikTok account @teojuju.

@teojujuWhat a beautiful love story ❤️♬ original sound - Junjie Teo

Heartwarming reunion

In the video, the couple can be seen cleaning up outside their drinks stall, right before they see their daughter and two grandchildren approaching them.

Gif via TikTok/@teojuju

The surprised grandfather immediately dropped what he was holding to get down and embrace his grandkids, while the grandmother could be seen with a huge grin.

Gif via TikTok/@teojuju

Both were teary-eyed as they hugged their grandchildren.

Gif via TikTok/@teojuju

Upon seeing her parents' reaction, Teo's sister also broke down in tears, seemingly touched by the reunion.

"Nothing beats celebrating CNY with the whole family"

Speaking to Mothership, Teo said that they had been planning the surprise since October 2023.

In the video's in-text caption, Teo said that his parents probably "gave up hope" of seeing their grandchildren this Chinese New Year.

However, after seeing his parents' reaction, he wrote that it was "worth the wait".

"Nothing beats celebrating CNY with the whole family," he added.

"I feel very thankful that we get to reunite as a family for CNY. As we grow older, we start to realise that these are the things that bring real joy," Teo told Mothership.

"My parents especially, they work so hard for us, they have never needed us to do anything for them. And to do this small little surprise, knowing that this is all they ever wanted, was good enough."

Teo's family were not the only ones crying after the reunion, as netizens in the comments section expressed how they were left tearing up at the heartwarming scene.

Screenshot via TikTok/@teojuju

Top photos from TikTok/@teojuju

