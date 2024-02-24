Back

Wrestler Dante Chen, 28, is first S'porean to debut on WWE SmackDown

One for the history books.

Zi Shan Kow | February 24, 2024, 06:08 PM

Professional wrestler Sean Tan, whose ring name is Dante Chen, has once again made history.

He is the first Singaporean to appear on the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) programme "Friday Night SmackDown".

Up against Bron Breakker

The match took place at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Tan faced Bron Breakker, another rising star.

In the one-and-a-half-minute duel, Tan made an impressive showing with a stunning drop-kick to Breakker.

Image via Dante Chen/Facebook.

However, the 28-year-old was quickly overpowered and lost the match.

Nonetheless, Tan held his head high, taking the time to acknowledge his accomplishment as the first Singaporean wrestler to appear on national television in the United States.

The Singapore Pro Wrestling also congratulated him for flying the Singapore flag high.

Debuted in 2021

Tan is also the first Singaporean and Southeast Asian wrestler to sign with the WWE, following which, he relocated to Orlando, Florida.

He debuted on NXT 2.0 in September 2021 after winning Trey Baxter in a short match.

More about Tan and wrestling in Singapore

Top images via Dante Chen/Facebook.

