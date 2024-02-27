Back

Large crowds expected at Choa Chu Kang Cemetery & 3 columbaria on 13 peak days from Mar. 16-Apr. 14

The public is encouraged to go during off=peak days.

Belmont Lay | February 27, 2024, 05:37 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Large crowds are expected at Choa Chu Kang Cemetery, and the Choa Chu Kang, Mandai and Yishun columbaria on 13 peak days, including Good Friday, Qing Ming and Hari Raya Puasa.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said in a Feb. 27 statement that the public is encouraged to visit these government-managed facilities outside of the peak days.

The 13 peak days are Good Friday (March 29), Qing Ming (April 4), Hari Raya Puasa (April 10) and the 10 Saturdays and Sundays between March 16 and April 14.

The columbaria will be open 24 hours during the peak period from March 16 to April 14 to accommodate the large crowds.

Garden of Peace bookings & permits

Only next-of-kin with bookings and inland ash scattering permits will be allowed in the Garden of Peace at Choa Chu Kang Cemetery Complex on the 13 peak days to provide “privacy to those who have applied for the scattering of ashes" on those days, NEA said.

The Garden of Peace will be open for public visiting only on weekdays between March 18 and April 12.

Motorists driving

An e-appointment is mandatory for specific dates and times for those planning to drive to Choa Chu Kang and Mandai columbaria.

E-appointment slots are available in two-hour intervals.

Booking starts on March 4 from 10am at this site.

Proof of booking must be presented in order to park at the two columbaria during stipulated times.

Motorists may refer to the www.nea.gov.sg/qingming2024 NEA link for real-time information on traffic conditions at Choa Chu Kang and Mandai columbaria from March 16 to April 14.

Opt for public transport

Visitors to the Mandai and CCK columbaria are encouraged to take public transport and the shuttle bus, which will be available on the 13 peak days.

New shuttle bus pick-up and drop-off points, such as Choa Chu Kang MRT Station, have been established to go to Choa Chu Kang Columbarium.

Other details to note

Visitors to the cemetery and columbaria should refrain from offering “red packets” to all staff working there, NEA added.

Updates on the ongoing essential works and affected areas at Choa Chu Kang Columbarium, can be found here.

Top photo via Google Maps

NATO experiences Swede relief as Hungary votes to allow Sweden to join alliance

Sweden is the defensive bloc's 32nd member.

February 27, 2024, 04:38 PM

Decomposing body of man, 36, found hanging from guard rail near CTE in Ang Mo Kio

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

February 27, 2024, 04:15 PM

Taylor Swift to land in S'pore at Seletar Airport on Feb. 27 at about 4:30pm

She is landing.

February 27, 2024, 04:02 PM

Taylor Swift’s father allegedly punches Australian paparazzi photographer in jaw

The photographer said he was punched "in the chops"

February 27, 2024, 03:50 PM

S'pore will have no public golf courses left after 2024

The remaining golf courses are housed at country clubs.

February 27, 2024, 02:37 PM

Foreign domestic worker caught on CCTV beating dog to death, AVS investigating

The owner felt that "something was not right" following the cremation, considering his dog had always been in good health.

February 27, 2024, 02:05 PM

S'porean man arrested in Johor for allegedly overstaying in M'sia for 13 years

He was arrested following reports from the public on activities involving illegal structures and the presence of foreigners in Jalan Wadihana, Johor Bahru.

February 27, 2024, 02:01 PM

US Air Force serviceman, 25, dies after setting himself on fire outside Israel embassy in Washington DC

Bushnell sent emails to a number of media outlets ahead of his self-immolation.

February 27, 2024, 12:16 PM

SBS Transit & GetGo tie-up, 400 shared cars now located near Downtown, North East lines & 18 bus interchanges

For first-and-last-mile connectivity.

February 27, 2024, 12:02 PM

Woman, in her 60s, dies after falling 8m while bungee jumping in South Korea mall

The cause was traced to a faulty carabiner.

February 27, 2024, 11:14 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.