Michelin-starred Korean steakhouse opens 1st international outlet in S'pore, has BBQ sets from S$98++

If you're in town looking for a fancy dinner spot, then COTE Korean Steakhouse is for you.

Taking up the third storey of COMO Orchard, the restaurant is a fusion of traditional Korean barbecue with elements of classic American steakhouses.

Originally hailing from New York, Singapore is COTE's third outlet worldwide and first outlet outside of America.

COTE is also the first, and only, Korean steakhouse to have received a Michelin star.

Drink, drank, drunk

Upon entry into the restaurant, guests are immediately greeted by the Millim Bar. This is a cocktail bar serving as COTE's designated holding area for pre-drinks before guests are ushered to their tables.

We began our evening with two out of their extensive selection of cocktails:

Quencher (S$12) and Crystal Clear (S$23)

Guests are also welcome to return to the bar after their meals for an after-meal drink, if they wish.

Butcher's Feast (S$98++ per pax)

Moving on to the spotlight of our time at COTE: the Butcher's Feast.

This is a sumptuous barbecue set comprising four premium cuts of beef, alongside traditional Korean mains and dessert to end the meal. Customers can also add 30 grams of Japanese A5 Wagyu to their feast for an additional S$45 per pax.

All of COTE's meats are seasoned with their signature salt blend.

To start, we got some appetisers to share (not included in the Butcher's Feast):

Tuna Tartare (S$32)

Korean Oyster "Omelette" (S$28)

Following the appetisers, the first two cuts of meats were served, together with mushrooms and rice cakes. Red leaf lettuce and ssamjang (a thick, spicy paste) were also provided to wrap the meats with.

COTE's service standards really shone through here. Unlike some Korean barbecue places, where customers have to grill their own food, COTE's staff did the cooking for us, and would visit our table periodically to grill the meats between courses.

Alongside COTE's four selected cuts of USDA Prime and Australian Wagyu Beef, the Butcher's Feast also includes:

Ban-chan (side dishes)

Scallion salad

Savoury egg soufflé

Spicy kimchi stew

Savoury doenjang (bean paste) stew

The third and fourth cuts of beef were served after the main courses.

The last cut was my personal favourite - marinated beef ribs.

Dessert was then served to end the meal on a sweet note.

Vanilla soft serve with soy sauce caramel

What pleasantly surprised us when we left the restaurant was that neither of us smelled like barbecue despite having spent two hours sitting by a grill - all thanks to a special ventilation system that ensures "smokeless" grills during your meal.

Other dining options

Aside from the Butcher's Feast, COTE also offers a "horizontal tasting" of A5 ribeye from three different prefectures in Japan for S$112 per pax, as well as a ten-course steak omakase for S$295 per pax.

All prices do not include GST and service charge.

COTE Korean Steakhouse

Address: COMO Orchard, 30 Bideford Road, Level 3, Singapore 229922

Opening hours: Tuesdays to Saturdays, 5pm to 12am

