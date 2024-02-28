Converted to SimplyGo but wish to revert? Everything about free CBT card collection from Mar. 18.

On Jan. 9, LTA announced its now-postponed plan to move all commuters from the legacy card-based ticketing (CBT) system to the SimplyGo ticketing system by June 2024.

If, because of that, you went out to get a SimplyGo-compatible transport card, you can collect a brand new CBT card free of charge.

This CBT card will be either an adult EZ-Link card or a NETS FlashPay card, depending on what SimplyGo-compatible card you purchased or converted to.

Who should collect the CBT card?

Collecting the CBT card is not mandatory.

In fact, collecting the card may be more of a hassle than staying put with your SimplyGo-compatible one, especially if you're collecting an EZ-Link card (more on that below).

In the longer term, the move to SimplyGo will happen eventually. It is merely postponed to sometime after 2030.

There is value in sticking with your SimplyGo-compatible card, especially if you think that the system's benefits outweigh its main flaw of not being able to display account value and fare amount at fare gates and bus readers.

But there are commuters who do benefit from reverting to the older system. Here are some possible reasons why you might want to collect the CBT card:

You must see your card's remaining stored value and fare amount whenever you tap in or out. Some even call this feature a "dealbreaker".

You find it difficult to adopt the use of new technology like an app for something as mundane as taking public transport.

You find that reverting is the only acceptable and rational response otherwise it would be a waste of the S$40 million spent on extending the life of the CBT system.

Who can collect or receive the CBT card?

You are eligible to collect the CBT card if you:

Converted your EZ-Link card to SimplyGo between Jan. 9 and Jan. 22.

Purchased a SimplyGo EZ-Link card between Jan. 9 and Jan. 22.

Purchased a NETS prepaid card between Jan. 9 and Jan. 22.

Concession cardholders who were issued or converted their card to SimplyGo on or before Jan. 22 are also eligible to receive a free CBT concession card, which will be mailed directly to them.

Check your eligibility on the SimplyGo website

Still unsure? You can check your eligibility online and all you need is your current SimplyGo EZ-Link card or NETS prepaid card.

Head over to the Card Collection Eligibility Checker on the SimplyGo website.

Flip your card around and look for a 16-digit card number.

This is what the string of numbers looks like on the EZ-Link card (left) and NETS prepaid card (right):

Enter that string of numbers into the eligibility checker and you'll have your answer.

Those who are less technologically inclined can also check their eligibility via the NETS Customer Service Hotline at 6274 1212 or SimplyGo hotline at 1800-2255-663.

If you converted to or purchased a SimplyGo EZ-Link card

If you converted your old EZ-Link card to SimplyGo or purchased a new SimplyGo EZ Link card between Jan. 9 and Jan. 22, you can collect a CBT EZ-Link card at any SimplyGo Ticket Office islandwide from Mar. 18 to Jun. 30.

If you wish to collect the CBT EZ-Link card, there are a few things to note.

Card-collection schedule

Do note that there is a card-collection schedule. The last digit in your SimplyGo card identification number (CAN ID) determines when you can collect the CBT EZ-Link card.

Here's the schedule:

The LTA said that the schedule ensures a "more organised collection process with shorter waiting time":

"There is sufficient stock of CBT EZ-Link cards and eligible commuters are encouraged to adhere to their allotted collection dates."

SimplyGo Ticket Offices will extend hours, focus on card issuing

The operating hours of all SimplyGo Ticket Offices will be extended from Mar. 18 to May 26 to facilitate card collection. You can check the extended operating hours of your nearest SimplyGo Ticket Office here.

LTA also advised that there will be longer queues and waiting times during the morning peak hours (8am to 9:30am) and evening peak hours (5pm to 7pm).

During the peak hours, the Ticket Office will focus on issuing CBT EZ-Link cards.

Commuters who require assistance with other services, like cash top-ups, can approach a service ambassador who will provide assistance at ticketing machines. Alternatively, these commuters can opt to visit the Ticket Office during off-peak hours.

You will need to bring along your SimplyGo EZ-Link card for verification during the card collection.

You can continue using the SimplyGo EZ-Link card thereafter.

If you purchased a NETS prepaid card

If you purchased a NETS prepaid card between Jan. 9 and Jan. 22, you can also visit any SimplyGo Ticket Office islandwide to collect a free NETS FlashPay card.

However, the collection period runs from Apr. 1 to Jun. 30.

You can continue to keep and use your existing NETS prepaid card even after collecting your new NETS FlashPay card.

You also have the option to request a refund on the remaining balance in the NETS prepaid card via the NETS app.

If you were issued or converted to a SimplyGo concession card

You are eligible to receive a replacement CBT concession card if you are:

Holding on to Senior Citizen, Workfare Transport, or Person with Disabilities concession card, or

Using an Adult Monthly Travel card that was issued or converted to SimplyGo on or before Jan. 22.

You will receive your replacement CBT card in the mail between Apr. 1 and May 31.

Just like EZ-Link and NETS cardholders, concession cardholders can choose to continue using the SimplyGo concession card even after receiving the CBT concession card.

However, there is one key difference: Concession cardholders can only hold on to one valid concession card at any time.

So if you wish to switch over to the CBT concession card, you will need to activate it at any Ticket Office.

You will need to bring along your NRIC, as well as all existing and new concession cards.

The Customer Service Officers at the Ticket Office will also assist with the transfer of any remaining value to your new concession card.

Top image credit: Mothership file photo, LTA.