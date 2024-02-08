Back

Cat A COE price falls to S$79,000

Cat B fell as well.

Belmont Lay | February 08, 2024, 04:13 PM

Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices fell across all categories except commercial vehicles in the Feb. 7 bidding exercise.

Cat A

The COE premium for Category A, for smaller, less powerful cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp, as well as for EVs with up to 110 kilowatts of power, fell to S$79,000.

This was a 3.2 per cent decrease from the S$81,589 recorded at the last tender exercise three weeks ago.

Cat B

The premium for Category B, for bigger, more powerful cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp, as well as EVs with more than 110 kilowatts of power, fell to S$102,338.

This was a 8.6 per cent decrease from the S$112,000 premium set at the last Jan. 17 round, which was one week more than the usual two-week cycle.

Open category

The premium for the open category COE price was S$100,101, which is 8.2 per cent less than the S$109,004 premium set at the last tender.

The commercial vehicle COE premium rose 2.9 per cent from S$68,001 to S$72,001.

The motorcycle COE premium ended up at S$9,290, a decrease of 1 per cent from S$9,309.

The latest tender is the first under the new three-month quota period from February to April.

There are 2.2 per cent more certificates in this latest round than the three months prior.

