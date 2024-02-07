Despite rain, Chinatown bazaar stall selling CNY snacks hits S$5,000 sales in 1 day

Heavy intermittent rain failed to deter bargain hunters from showing up at the Chinatown bazaar over the Feb. 3 and 4 weekend, the last weekend before Chinese New Year on Feb. 10, 2024, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The bazaar has been running since Friday, Jan. 19.

Its last day will be on Feb. 9.

In one final hurrah, some stall operators offered discounts of up to 50 per cent to entice crowds and boost sales.

Some stalls experienced slower business

The bazaar was packed with people on Saturday afternoon when a Shin Min Daily News reporter paid a visit.

It had been raining on and off that day, and the wet weather affected some businesses.

One stall operator selling cured meat said footfall appeared to have increased by 10 to 20 per cent this year compared to last year, but sales had fallen by 5 to 10 per cent.

The slower sales were attributed to an increase in the overall number of stalls at the bazaar and the wet weather conditions.

The stall operator said they will not be offering discounts as it would be unfair to customers who had purchased the items earlier.

However, most of the items were projected to be sold out by the end of the bazaar, the stall operator predicted.

Discounts offered

But not everyone is sticking to keeping prices constant.

A stall that was selling jelly along Temple Street was offering a discounted price of S$10 per kg for the items, which was 50 per cent off the usual price of S$20 per kg.

Some stalls are expected to drop prices further in the coming days to clear stock and recoup costs.

Brisk business for some

Others saw brisk business in this final stretch.

One stall selling Chinese New Year snacks made about S$5,000 in a day, which was more than what was made in one day last weekend.

The snacks, packed in plastic bottles, were going for S$12 each.

The prices were dropped to S$33 for three bottles and S$50 for five bottles.

Some customers, repeat buyers who came back for more after buying a few bottles initially, were reportedly satisfied with their purchases to make a return trip.

Another customer interviewed said she would make a second trip to the bazaar closer to Chinese New Year as she felt prices would drop further.

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News