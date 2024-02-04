Back

Chopper-wielding man, 20, arrested at Commonwealth Avenue, 6-year-old girl among 7 injured

Members of the public alerted the police to the incident at 7:05pm, and detained the man before authorities arrived.

Ruth Chai | February 04, 2024, 10:51 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A man, 20, was arrested at 301 Commonwealth Avenue after he was seen wielding a chopper on Feb. 3, reported CNA.

Members of the public alerted the police to the incident at 7:05pm, and detained the man before authorities arrived.

Seven people suffered minor injuries.

Two men, aged 76 and 40, along with a six-year-old girl, who suffered minor injuries, were conveyed conscious to the hospital, the police told CNA.

Another three men, aged 54, 21 and 20, along with a 45-year-old woman also sustained minor injuries, but declined further medical assistance.

Eyewitnesses said that the police carried out investigations in three locations, including a void deck and a hawker centre, reported 8world.

An 8world reporter at the scene said that the suspect had travelled around 900 metres, from Margaret Drive to Queens Peak condominium.

In photos provided by witnesses, a knife and blood stains can be seen on a stairway at one of the locations.

Eric Chua, who is a People's Action Party Member of Parliament for Tanjong Pagar said in a Facebook post that only one person had carried out the attacks.

Top photo via 8world and Google Maps

Mixed reactions to eateries levying CNY surcharges of up to 10% to cope with costs

Your money, your choice.

February 04, 2024, 03:19 PM

Chopper-wielding man in Commonwealth unrelated to 7 people he allegedly injured

He does not have a prior criminal record.

February 04, 2024, 02:15 PM

S'pore actors Lina Ng & Shaun Chen donate blood as O blood stock dips to critical levels

Doing their part.

February 04, 2024, 12:01 PM

18 places for food takeaway and delivery in S'pore for CNY 2024

So you can feast from the comfort of your home.

February 04, 2024, 11:21 AM

S$75++ 11-course lunch sushi omakase in Orchard, 2nd pax gets 50% off

Omnomnom.

February 04, 2024, 11:04 AM

Najib's family 'disappointed' with sentence reduction, says he's innocent & should be released immediately

Fun Fact: Najib might be released before he originally eligible to have his pardon heard.

February 03, 2024, 11:23 PM

Carrier screening for genetic diseases for family planning permissible in Islam: Fatwa Lab research findings

Screenings are not mandatory.

February 03, 2024, 09:27 PM

Loaded cup noodles, noodle-themed jewellery & accessories for sale at Desker Road pop-up event

Receive noodles.

February 03, 2024, 08:43 PM

Decision to certify lab-grown meat as halal was 'proactive' & 'strategic': Deputy Mufti

Certain conditions need to be fulfilled before it can be considered halal.

February 03, 2024, 08:09 PM

MBS refutes YouTuber's claims of sneaking into hotel & staying for free, confirms he paid for his room

HmmMMmm.

February 03, 2024, 06:08 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.