Chopper-wielding man, 20, arrested at Commonwealth Avenue, 6-year-old girl among 7 injured

A man, 20, was arrested at 301 Commonwealth Avenue after he was seen wielding a chopper on Feb. 3, reported CNA.

Members of the public alerted the police to the incident at 7:05pm, and detained the man before authorities arrived.

Seven people suffered minor injuries.

Two men, aged 76 and 40, along with a six-year-old girl, who suffered minor injuries, were conveyed conscious to the hospital, the police told CNA.

Another three men, aged 54, 21 and 20, along with a 45-year-old woman also sustained minor injuries, but declined further medical assistance.

Eyewitnesses said that the police carried out investigations in three locations, including a void deck and a hawker centre, reported 8world.

An 8world reporter at the scene said that the suspect had travelled around 900 metres, from Margaret Drive to Queens Peak condominium.

In photos provided by witnesses, a knife and blood stains can be seen on a stairway at one of the locations.

Eric Chua, who is a People's Action Party Member of Parliament for Tanjong Pagar said in a Facebook post that only one person had carried out the attacks.

