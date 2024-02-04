18 places for food takeaway and delivery in S'pore for CNY 2024

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Chinese New Year (CNY) is just around the corner.

If you haven't planned your CNY feasts yet, here's a list of restaurants offering delivery or takeaway so that you can usher in the new year with good food.

Yu sheng

Tajimaya Yakiniku

Looking for a Japanese flair to this CNY staple? The Tajimaya Prosperity Yu Sheng (from S$88) includes up to six different types of sashimi, such as salmon, tuna and hamachi.

Address: VivoCity, #01-102/103, 1 Harbourfront Walk, Singapore 098585

Opening hours: 12pm - 3pm, 6pm - 10:30pm, weekdays

11:30am - 9:45pm, weekends and public holidays

Order here.

Ju Xing Home

The first Prosperity Yu Sheng (from S$48) here contains some additional ingredients like fried yam strips and purple sweet potato.

Address: Takashimaya Shopping Centre, B2-36A, 391 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238872

Opening Hours: 11am - 10pm, daily

Burma Social

Known for its traditional Burmese food with diverse Asian culinary influences, this restaurant is offering their first Yu Sheng (from S$38).

Address: 34 Tras St, Singapore 079026

Opening hours: 11:30am, 6pm - 12am, weekdays

6pm - 12am, Saturdays

Zui Teochew Cuisine

The Zui Teochew Cuisine Yu Sheng (from S$48) includes red carrot and preserved radish salad that's colourfully vibrant. It's also drenched in a plum sauce and mustard dressing for a bolder, spicier flavour.

Address: Far East Square, 130/131 Amoy Street, Singapore 049959

Opening hours: 11:30am - 2:30pm, 5:30pm - 11pm, daily

Order here.

Pen cai

Peach Blossoms

This PARKROYAL restaurant have both the traditional Blossoming Abalone Treasure Pot (S$328 for five pax, and $588 for 10 pax) and a meat-free option, the Vegetarian Deluxe Treasure Pot (S$368).

Address: PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Level 5, 6 Raffles Blvd, Singapore 039594

Opening hours: 12pm - 3pm, 6:30pm - 10:30pm, weekdays

11:30am - 3pm, 6:30pm - 10:30pm, weekends and public holidays

Order here.

Soup Restaurant

Most pen cai dishes come with prawns, but if you want something even more luxurious, try the Lobster Abalone Abundance Pot (from S$401.12) which comes with a whole Australian lobster.

Address: various locations around Singapore

Order here.

Ichiban Boshi

A Japanese take on the traditional CNY dish, the Japanese Treasure Pot (S$268) serves six persons, while the Petite Treasure Pot (​​S$19.80 for one pax, S$39.60 for two pax) is good for smaller groups.

Address: various locations around Singapore

Order here.

Roast meats

Crown Prince Restaurant

Specialising in authentic Malaysian food, the restaurant sells Herbal Roasted Duck (S$39 for half, S$78 for whole) and Whole Barbecue Suckling Pig (S$338) this CNY.

Address: Aranda Country Club, #01-01, 60 Pasir Ris Drive 3, Singapore 519497

Opening Hours: 11am - 3pm, 5pm - 10pm, daily

Order here.

Kam's Roast

This one Michelin Star awardee, first opened in Hong Kong, serves roasted meats like Golden Roast Duck (S$88.80) and Golden Suckling Pig (S$288).

Address: Jewel Changi Airport Mall, #02 - 210, 78 Airport Blvd., Singapore 819666

Opening Hours: 11am–10pm, Mondays to Thursdays

10am - 10pm, Fridays to Sundays and on public holidays

Order here.

Chef Chan

Enjoy elevated Cantonese dishes like Crispy Suckling Pig with Prawn Paste (S$32), Sautéed Wagyu Beef Cubes (S$48), and the bundle sets for 3-4 pax (from S$215) including a crispy roasted chicken.

Address: 35 Scotts Road, Singapore 228227

Opening Hours: 12pm - 2:30pm, 6pm - 9:30pm, daily except Mondays

Order here.

Yun Nans

You can pre-order and collect their Take-home Festive Set (from S$348), which comes with CNY classics like the Prosperity Abalone Yu Sheng, Prosperity Treasure Hot Pot, and Roast Chicken.

Address: various locations around Singapore

Order here.

Pura Brasa

Looking for a unique CNY meal? This Spanish restaurant has shareable dishes like Spanish Pork Ribs (S$31), Seafood Paella ($41.73) and Grilled Octopus Leg ($37.80).

Address: 5 Wallich St, #01-16, Singapore 078883

Opening hours: 12pm - 11pm, daily

Order here.

Siam Kitchen

If you're craving some Thai food over the festive period, Siam Kitchen offers buffet sets from S$16 per person for up to eight dishes, including Grilled Chicken and Sweet and Sour Fish.

Address: HomeTeam NS Khatib Clubhouse, #01-01, 2 Yishun Walk, Singapore 767944

Opening hours: 11:30am - 10pm, daily

Order here.

Momentus Hotel Alexandra

You can find Chinese cuisine with a Western twist here, such as Black Garlic & Truffle Pork Belly Char Siew (S$44 for 500g, S$88 for 1kg) and Kumquat Honey Glazed Rotisserie Chicken (S$58 for 1.3kg).

Address: Verandah Rooftop Rotisserie, Momentus Hotel Alexandra Level 7, 323 Alexandra Road, Singapore 159972

Opening hours: 12pm - 9pm, daily from Jan. 15 to Feb. 24, 2024

Order here.

Sweet endings

Paradise Group

Complete your CNY meal with traditional sweet and savoury cakes like Steamed Carrot Cake with Chinese Sausage (S$29.80), Steamed Yam Cake with Chinese Sausage (S$29.80) and Steamed Nian Gao with Coconut Milk (S$27.80).

Available for collection at these Paradise Group restaurants:

Taste Paradise

Paradise Teochew

Seafood Paradise

Beauty in The Pot

Paradise Dynasty

Canton Paradise

Paradise Classic

Swensen's

Swensen's ice cream cakes are a local favourite, and there are new flavours just for CNY. The Fortune Cat Ice Cream Cake (S$61.80) made with pineapple ice cream and an adorable fortune cat exterior.

For something that looks more life-like, the Auspicious Gold Koi (S$38.80) contains Sticky Chewy Chocolate ice cream and sponge cake coated with a golden frosting.

Order here.

Joy Luck Teahouse

For this auspicious season, this Hong Kong-style bakery has come up with the Gold Egg Tart (S$19.80 for four) that has 22 carat French gold.

Angelina

Why not a Parisian theme to your CNY? Angelina has a High Tea Set (from S$48), as well as Macarons (S$19 for four) and Fresh Chocolates (S$13 for four) that will make great gifts to family.

Address: Marina Bay Sands The Shoppes, Canal Level #B2-89A, Singapore 018972

Opening hours: 11am – 11pm, Sun - Thu

11am – 11.30pm, Fri - Sat, PH Eve and PH

