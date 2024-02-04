18 places for food takeaway and delivery in S'pore for CNY 2024

Chinese New Year (CNY) is just around the corner.
If you haven't planned your CNY feasts yet, here's a list of restaurants offering delivery or takeaway so that you can usher in the new year with good food.
Yu sheng
Tajimaya Yakiniku
Looking for a Japanese flair to this CNY staple? The Tajimaya Prosperity Yu Sheng (from S$88) includes up to six different types of sashimi, such as salmon, tuna and hamachi.
Address: VivoCity, #01-102/103, 1 Harbourfront Walk, Singapore 098585
Opening hours: 12pm - 3pm, 6pm - 10:30pm, weekdays
11:30am - 9:45pm, weekends and public holidays
Order here.
Ju Xing Home
The first Prosperity Yu Sheng (from S$48) here contains some additional ingredients like fried yam strips and purple sweet potato.
Address: Takashimaya Shopping Centre, B2-36A, 391 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238872
Opening Hours: 11am - 10pm, daily
Burma Social
Known for its traditional Burmese food with diverse Asian culinary influences, this restaurant is offering their first Yu Sheng (from S$38).
Address: 34 Tras St, Singapore 079026
Opening hours: 11:30am, 6pm - 12am, weekdays
6pm - 12am, Saturdays
Zui Teochew Cuisine
The Zui Teochew Cuisine Yu Sheng (from S$48) includes red carrot and preserved radish salad that's colourfully vibrant. It's also drenched in a plum sauce and mustard dressing for a bolder, spicier flavour.
Address: Far East Square, 130/131 Amoy Street, Singapore 049959
Opening hours: 11:30am - 2:30pm, 5:30pm - 11pm, daily
Order here.
Pen cai
Peach Blossoms
This PARKROYAL restaurant have both the traditional Blossoming Abalone Treasure Pot (S$328 for five pax, and $588 for 10 pax) and a meat-free option, the Vegetarian Deluxe Treasure Pot (S$368).
Address: PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Level 5, 6 Raffles Blvd, Singapore 039594
Opening hours: 12pm - 3pm, 6:30pm - 10:30pm, weekdays
11:30am - 3pm, 6:30pm - 10:30pm, weekends and public holidays
Order here.
Soup Restaurant
Most pen cai dishes come with prawns, but if you want something even more luxurious, try the Lobster Abalone Abundance Pot (from S$401.12) which comes with a whole Australian lobster.
Address: various locations around Singapore
Order here.
Ichiban Boshi
A Japanese take on the traditional CNY dish, the Japanese Treasure Pot (S$268) serves six persons, while the Petite Treasure Pot (S$19.80 for one pax, S$39.60 for two pax) is good for smaller groups.
Address: various locations around Singapore
Order here.
Roast meats
Crown Prince Restaurant
Specialising in authentic Malaysian food, the restaurant sells Herbal Roasted Duck (S$39 for half, S$78 for whole) and Whole Barbecue Suckling Pig (S$338) this CNY.
Address: Aranda Country Club, #01-01, 60 Pasir Ris Drive 3, Singapore 519497
Opening Hours: 11am - 3pm, 5pm - 10pm, daily
Order here.
Kam's Roast
This one Michelin Star awardee, first opened in Hong Kong, serves roasted meats like Golden Roast Duck (S$88.80) and Golden Suckling Pig (S$288).
Address: Jewel Changi Airport Mall, #02 - 210, 78 Airport Blvd., Singapore 819666
Opening Hours: 11am–10pm, Mondays to Thursdays
10am - 10pm, Fridays to Sundays and on public holidays
Order here.
Chef Chan
Enjoy elevated Cantonese dishes like Crispy Suckling Pig with Prawn Paste (S$32), Sautéed Wagyu Beef Cubes (S$48), and the bundle sets for 3-4 pax (from S$215) including a crispy roasted chicken.
Address: 35 Scotts Road, Singapore 228227
Opening Hours: 12pm - 2:30pm, 6pm - 9:30pm, daily except Mondays
Order here.
Yun Nans
You can pre-order and collect their Take-home Festive Set (from S$348), which comes with CNY classics like the Prosperity Abalone Yu Sheng, Prosperity Treasure Hot Pot, and Roast Chicken.
Address: various locations around Singapore
Order here.
Pura Brasa
Looking for a unique CNY meal? This Spanish restaurant has shareable dishes like Spanish Pork Ribs (S$31), Seafood Paella ($41.73) and Grilled Octopus Leg ($37.80).
Address: 5 Wallich St, #01-16, Singapore 078883
Opening hours: 12pm - 11pm, daily
Order here.
Siam Kitchen
If you're craving some Thai food over the festive period, Siam Kitchen offers buffet sets from S$16 per person for up to eight dishes, including Grilled Chicken and Sweet and Sour Fish.
Address: HomeTeam NS Khatib Clubhouse, #01-01, 2 Yishun Walk, Singapore 767944
Opening hours: 11:30am - 10pm, daily
Order here.
Momentus Hotel Alexandra
You can find Chinese cuisine with a Western twist here, such as Black Garlic & Truffle Pork Belly Char Siew (S$44 for 500g, S$88 for 1kg) and Kumquat Honey Glazed Rotisserie Chicken (S$58 for 1.3kg).
Address: Verandah Rooftop Rotisserie, Momentus Hotel Alexandra Level 7, 323 Alexandra Road, Singapore 159972
Opening hours: 12pm - 9pm, daily from Jan. 15 to Feb. 24, 2024
Order here.
Sweet endings
Paradise Group
Complete your CNY meal with traditional sweet and savoury cakes like Steamed Carrot Cake with Chinese Sausage (S$29.80), Steamed Yam Cake with Chinese Sausage (S$29.80) and Steamed Nian Gao with Coconut Milk (S$27.80).
Available for collection at these Paradise Group restaurants:
- Taste Paradise
- Paradise Teochew
- Seafood Paradise
- Beauty in The Pot
- Paradise Dynasty
- Canton Paradise
- Paradise Classic
Swensen's
Swensen's ice cream cakes are a local favourite, and there are new flavours just for CNY. The Fortune Cat Ice Cream Cake (S$61.80) made with pineapple ice cream and an adorable fortune cat exterior.
For something that looks more life-like, the Auspicious Gold Koi (S$38.80) contains Sticky Chewy Chocolate ice cream and sponge cake coated with a golden frosting.
Order here.
Joy Luck Teahouse
For this auspicious season, this Hong Kong-style bakery has come up with the Gold Egg Tart (S$19.80 for four) that has 22 carat French gold.
Angelina
Why not a Parisian theme to your CNY? Angelina has a High Tea Set (from S$48), as well as Macarons (S$19 for four) and Fresh Chocolates (S$13 for four) that will make great gifts to family.
Address: Marina Bay Sands The Shoppes, Canal Level #B2-89A, Singapore 018972
Opening hours: 11am – 11pm, Sun - Thu
11am – 11.30pm, Fri - Sat, PH Eve and PH
Top photos from Soup Restaurant, Crown Prince Restaurant and Swensen's.
