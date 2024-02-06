Mediacorp actress Chen Xiuhuan spends weekend before CNY volunteering with family

An Instagram post by Chen Xiuhuan on the evening of Feb. 4, 2024, showed the 58-year-old Mediacorp actress with her family, handing out bags of food to needy households.

In the photos are her mother, husband, and two daughters.

The caption roughly translates to: "Though Mom is old, she still insists on making a contribution every year. Thank you Mom."

An Instagram story also shows Chen at a man's doorstep, handing him a red packet.

Starting Chinese New Year right, every year

This is not Chen's first time starting the festive season by doing good with her family.

The actress also went door-to-door with her mother, husband and daughter on the fourth day of Chinese New Year in 2023, as she shared on her page last year:

Her caption here is much lengthier, as she publicly expresses her gratitude towards her family, fellow volunteers, and charity organisation AMKSS Social Move for accompanying her on this yearly endeavour.

The actress' posts sharing her experiences volunteering for the New Year go as far back as 2021, even at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

