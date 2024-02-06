Back

Mediacorp actress Chen Xiuhuan spends weekend before CNY volunteering with family

Three generations out to do good.

Celeste Ng | February 06, 2024, 03:34 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

An Instagram post by Chen Xiuhuan on the evening of Feb. 4, 2024, showed the 58-year-old Mediacorp actress with her family, handing out bags of food to needy households.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by chenxiuhuan 陈秀环 (@chenxiuhuan)

In the photos are her mother, husband, and two daughters.

The caption roughly translates to: "Though Mom is old, she still insists on making a contribution every year. Thank you Mom."

An Instagram story also shows Chen at a man's doorstep, handing him a red packet.

Screenshot of Chen Xiuhuan's Instagram story.

Starting Chinese New Year right, every year

This is not Chen's first time starting the festive season by doing good with her family.

The actress also went door-to-door with her mother, husband and daughter on the fourth day of Chinese New Year in 2023, as she shared on her page last year:

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by chenxiuhuan 陈秀环 (@chenxiuhuan)

Her caption here is much lengthier, as she publicly expresses her gratitude towards her family, fellow volunteers, and charity organisation AMKSS Social Move for accompanying her on this yearly endeavour.

The actress' posts sharing her experiences volunteering for the New Year go as far back as 2021, even at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by chenxiuhuan 陈秀环 (@chenxiuhuan)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by chenxiuhuan 陈秀环 (@chenxiuhuan)

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from Chen Xiuhuan's Instagram

PUB and NTU scientist call out water purifier ad that claims S'pore's tap water contains 'bacteria & algae'

"Tap water in Singapore is safe to drink," PUB emphasised.

February 06, 2024, 03:25 PM

Recreational spaces closed 27 times in 3 years over complaints like noise, usually as 'last resort'

The town councils would try other various methods before doing so.

February 06, 2024, 03:01 PM

Yip Pin Xiu gets her own waxwork at Madame Tussauds Sentosa

An honour.

February 06, 2024, 02:31 PM

Dragon drone show at Marina Bay on Feb. 6 cancelled, 1st show happening on Feb. 10

Take note.

February 06, 2024, 02:05 PM

S'pore girl, now 14, sexually abused by 4 older brothers for over 4 years

The sexual assault took place from 2018 to 2022.

February 06, 2024, 01:29 PM

Rats seen in Délifrance at KK Women's & Children's Hospital

Ratatouille.

February 06, 2024, 01:27 PM

New law to allow offenders of serious crimes to be detained indefinitely

These serious crimes include culpable homicide, attempted murder, rape and sexual penetration of minors.

February 06, 2024, 01:04 PM

Bali's new tourism tax of S$12.80 per pax comes into effect on Feb. 14, 2024

It applies to all international travellers regardless of age.

February 06, 2024, 12:52 PM

UK's Prince Harry to return & visit King Charles after cancer diagnosis

The king was announced to have cancer on Feb. 5.

February 06, 2024, 12:21 PM

Another S'pore car confronted in M'sia for pumping subsidised RON95 petrol

A confrontation ensued.

February 06, 2024, 12:10 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.