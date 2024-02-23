Chateraise to open its 1st 24-hour unmanned store in Bukit Batok

Craving cake to satisfy your sweet tooth in the middle of the night?

Chateraise will launch its first unmanned store at Le Quest Shopping Mall in Bukit Batok.

The shop will be open for 24 hours and offers self-checkout.

The concept draws inspiration from its unmanned stores in Japan, which allow buyers to walk in at any time of the day and purchase their favourite Chateraise deserts.

"While registers will be fully automated to allow self-checkout and payment, Chateraise’s staff will still make daily visits to ensure the dessert selection on sale showcase only the freshest," the brand said.

The shop will officially open to the public in March 2024.

Details

Address: 4 Bukit Batok Street 41, Le Quest Shopping Mall, Singapore 657991

Opening hours: 24 hours

Top photo via Chateraise and Chateraise/Facebook