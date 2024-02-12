Back

Driver stranded for 2.5 hours due to malfunctioning lifts at Changi Village mechanised car park

Two technicians were called in to resolve the issue.

Matthias Ang | February 12, 2024, 07:29 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

People were left frustrated at Changi Village on Feb. 12, 2024, after the lifts at the Housing and Development Board (HDB) mechanised car park apparently malfunctioned.

The affected parties had to wait for at least an hour to retrieve their vehicles.

Speaking to Mothership, one of the affected drivers, Linda (not her real name), said she had wanted to retrieve her car from the car park at 1:15pm.

However, she was only able to do over two hours later at 3:45pm, after technicians resolved the issue.

According to Linda, one of the car park's lifts malfunctioned while it was retrieving her car.

12 other parties were also waiting to retrieve their cars

Linda said that when she headed to the car park, there were already 12 other parties in front of her also waiting to retrieve their vehicles.

In addition, one of them said they had already been waiting for an hour.

A technician was already on the scene when she arrived, working to resolve the issue.

According to a photo Linda shared with Mothership, all of the lifts were under "maintenance" when she arrived on the scene.

Source: Photo courtesy of Linda

Second technician had to be called in for help

At about 2pm, the technician was able to fix lifts D and C.

Photo courtesy of Linda

However, lift C was able only to retrieve one car before it malfunctioned again.

Source: Photo courtesy of Linda

Linda added that she was still unable to retrieve her car at this point as lift D can only retrieve cars which are parked at the first level. 

According to the first technician, lift C was stuck at the third level as it was not aligned with the floor's platform, she said.

The first technician also called a second technician to come to the scene.

She also claimed that when she called the engineering company responsible for the lifts, Chris-Ray Engineering, she did not receive an answer.

In addition, after waiting for almost two hours since 1:15pm, her husband called the police out of frustration as he felt that the second technician did not seem to be a demonstrating a sense of urgency in showing up.

She was only able to retrieve her car after the second technician arrived.

Not the first time drivers stuck at the mechanised carpark

This is not the first time users of the mechanised carpark at Changi Village have faced issues.

Previously on Jan. 1, 2023, around 30 people were left in the lurch in the evening following a malfunction at the carpark, Shin Min Daily News reported.

People were reportedly left waiting for about three hours to retrieve their vehicles before technicians arrived to resolve the matter.

Several Google reviews of the carpark from later in 2023 have also complained about the delays in retrieving one's car, as well as the slow response over resolving the issues.

Screenshot via Google reviews

Screenshot via Google reviews

Screenshot via Google reviews

Mothership has reached to both Chris-Ray Engineering and HDB for more information on the matter.

Top photos courtesy of Linda

Body of woman, 60, found rotting in neighbour's HDB flat in Alexandra

A neighbour said the woman would occasionally stay over in the unit.

February 12, 2024, 06:17 PM

Footballer killed by lightning strike while playing friendly match in Indonesia

The match started under clear skies, but there was a sudden change in weather.

February 12, 2024, 05:54 PM

Indonesia's 2024 presidential election: Who are the candidates?

Indonesia decides.

February 12, 2024, 05:44 PM

Marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum, 24, dies in car crash

He had been set to represent Kenya at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

February 12, 2024, 03:53 PM

Small white dog dashes into middle of road in AMK, almost gets run over

*Holds back tears*

February 12, 2024, 01:58 PM

S'pore recruited 5,600 nurses in 2023, exceeding target of 4,000: Ong Ye Kung

According to MOH, the annual intake of nurses has "consistently" been higher than the outflow.

February 12, 2024, 01:56 PM

Myanmar's military govt introduces mandatory conscription for men & women aged at least 18

All men aged 18 to 35 and women aged 18 to 27 must serve for up to two years, while specialists like doctors aged up to 45 must serve for three years.

February 11, 2024, 09:24 PM

Car driver in S'pore collides with 2 motorcyclists while changing lane on CTE

One motorcyclist fell off his vehicle and was hit again by the other motorcyclist.

February 11, 2024, 08:57 PM

Indonesians in S'pore cast their vote at embassy on Feb. 11, 2024

Queues were seen outside the embassy.

February 11, 2024, 08:48 PM

Everything you need to know about Indonesia's 2024 presidential election

Indonesia decides.

February 11, 2024, 06:58 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.