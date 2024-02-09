Changi Airport invites Taylor Swift to visit Jewel’s forest after 2011 vlog at T3 resurfaces

Taylor Swift will be coming to Singapore soon for her "The Eras Tour" concerts.

On Feb. 7, Changi Airport posted an Instagram video in hopes of inviting Swift to Jewel Changi Airport's Shiseido Forest Valley.

The post features Swift's YouTube vlog from 2011 when she was touring Asia as part of her "Speak Now World Tour".

In the clip, she said: "I don't know if this means I've been on a flight for too long but I think that there's a forest in the airport."

The airport she's referring to, of course, happens to be Changi Airport's Terminal 3.

The video cuts to numerous comments echoing the idea that Taylor should visit Jewel.

The caption for the Instagram post encouraged followers to invite Swift to see the "new forest" at Jewel Changi Airport by posting a photo or video taken at Jewel with the hashtag #SeeTheNewForest.

However, Changi Airport did add a disclaimer at the end of the video: "This is not an official Taylor Swift event, nor has it been endorsed by the organisers of the Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert in Singapore."

Top images from Changi Airport's Instagram.