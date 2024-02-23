Carousell to remove Taylor Swift S'pore concert ticket listings by Feb. 26

Here's another deterrence for ticket scalpers.

Online marketplace Carousell is suspending the sale of Taylor Swift concert tickets on its platform.

This is done across all six of its markets in Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Taiwan.

The suspension will take place from Feb. 23 to Mar. 9.

All existing listings on the platform will be removed by Feb. 26.

A press release from Carousell said: "While a vast majority of ticket listings are from genuine sellers, given the unique case of Taylor Swift’s Eras tour, Carousell has made the one-off exception to adopt this approach, and apologises for the inconvenience caused."

Carousell's Chief of Staff Su Lin Tan said:

“Selling concert tickets is not prohibited in our community guidelines as we are an open and inclusive marketplace. However this concert is unique in that we expect many overseas concert-goers who may not know how to adequately protect themselves from local scam tactics."

Tan added that the two weeks leading up to the shows are "prime" for scammers taking advantage of last-minute panic buyers, and Carousell is working with the Singapore Police Force to manage the situation.

The platform will be using a mix of AI detection and manual moderation to detect and remove listings.

Users are also encouraged to help report any listings through the "Report Listing" feature.

Carousell also has made it mandatory since Oct. 3, 2023 for all Singapore sellers to verify their identities via SingPass before being able to list in the "Tickets & Vouchers" category.

Top image screenshot from Carousell and Taylor Swift's X.