Back

Carousell to remove Taylor Swift S'pore concert ticket listings by Feb. 26

Scalpers, begone.

Fasiha Nazren | February 23, 2024, 05:28 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Here's another deterrence for ticket scalpers.

Online marketplace Carousell is suspending the sale of Taylor Swift concert tickets on its platform.

This is done across all six of its markets in Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Taiwan.

The suspension will take place from Feb. 23 to Mar. 9.

All existing listings on the platform will be removed by Feb. 26.

A press release from Carousell said: "While a vast majority of ticket listings are from genuine sellers, given the unique case of Taylor Swift’s Eras tour, Carousell has made the one-off exception to adopt this approach, and apologises for the inconvenience caused."

Carousell's Chief of Staff Su Lin Tan said:

“Selling concert tickets is not prohibited in our community guidelines as we are an open and inclusive marketplace. However this concert is unique in that we expect many overseas concert-goers who may not know how to adequately protect themselves from local scam tactics."

Tan added that the two weeks leading up to the shows are "prime" for scammers taking advantage of last-minute panic buyers, and Carousell is working with the Singapore Police Force to manage the situation.

The platform will be using a mix of AI detection and manual moderation to detect and remove listings.

Users are also encouraged to help report any listings through the "Report Listing" feature.

Carousell also has made it mandatory since Oct. 3, 2023 for all Singapore sellers to verify their identities via SingPass before being able to list in the "Tickets & Vouchers" category.

Top image screenshot from Carousell and Taylor Swift's X.

MOE: Teachers do not impose own views nor support any party when covering Israel-Hamas conflict in curriculum

Parents expressed discontent on social media regarding the lesson content and what is being taught to their children about the conflict.

February 24, 2024, 12:52 PM

Le Matin Patisserie at ION Orchard closes after a year, last day on Feb. 29, 2024

The store said it is bidding farewell to its "current form".

February 24, 2024, 11:34 AM

S$12 million Hong Bao Toto prize on Feb. 23 split among 4 winners

So. Much. Huat.

February 24, 2024, 10:33 AM

Leong Mun Wai steps down as PSP Sec-Gen over latest POFMA directive, Hazel Poa takes over

The party commended Leong for demonstrating accountability "through his actions, not just words".

February 23, 2024, 09:06 PM

Seoul-based S'porean singer Nat Ho releasing new song on Feb. 24

The song is based on the singer's own experiences living overseas.

February 23, 2024, 08:06 PM

Carousell fined S$58,000 over personal data leaks affecting over 2.6 million users

It will have to conduct a review of its internal processes and furnish a report to the Personal Data Protection Commission.

February 23, 2024, 07:17 PM

Putin says Biden 'rude' to call him 'crazy SOB' but Russia still prefers him as next US president

Putin said Biden's remark was an "adequate reaction" to previous comments.

February 23, 2024, 07:11 PM

S'pore traffic police to start using red-light cameras to catch speeding motorists

First time this is happening.

February 23, 2024, 06:26 PM

Chateraise to open its 1st 24-hour unmanned store in Bukit Batok

Yum.

February 23, 2024, 06:23 PM

NTUC survey: 85% of working caregivers in S’pore think flexible work arrangements will help them the most

Each working caregivers’ circumstances are unique.

February 23, 2024, 05:48 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.