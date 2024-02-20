Back

Man finds wrecked car with engine running & driver missing at Seletar road junction

What happened?

Julia Yee | February 20, 2024, 06:12 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A Mothership reader passed by the junction of Seletar Link and Seletar North Link in the dead of night, and was met with a worrying scene.

Along the roadside barrier, a lone Honda lay ruined and flipped on its side.

The time was around 3:20am, and not a soul was in sight.

Found car

Photos snapped by the reader showed the vehicle abandoned on the road, probably after having met with an accident.

Its front bumper was badly damaged.

Photo from Mothership reader

Photo from Mothership reader

The car's airbags were deployed and its headlights were still on.

According to the reader, the engine was also left running.

Missing driver

The scene was devoid of any driver or passengers.

Strangely, the reader also noted that the car's licence plate was missing and appeared to have been "ripped off".

Photo from Mothership reader

As the interior of the car was dark, the reader ventured closer and shone a light in.

Apart from a couple of personal belongings, the car was empty.

The reader called the police, who mentioned that they'd take it from there.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that they were alerted to a road traffic accident near the junction of Seletar Link and Seletar North Link, on Feb. 20 at about 3:30am.

SCDF assessed a person for minor injuries but the person declined to be sent to the hospital.

Mothership has reached out to the Singapore Police Force to ask for updates.

Top photos from Mothership reader

Turkish footballer, 21, has contract terminated by club after Bumble dating profile goes viral

The player is 21 but the profile wrongly indicated his age as 24.

February 21, 2024, 09:43 AM

Man, 37, sexually assaulted then-11 stepdaughter for 2 years, stepson tried barricading bedroom door

A High Court judge described his offences as "horrendous".

February 21, 2024, 09:19 AM

S'pore man, 39, arrested for allegedly hitting debt collectors with motorcycle helmet

The alleged assault apparently took place on the fifth visit to the alleged debtor's place.

February 20, 2024, 11:49 PM

S'porean man helps girl lost at wrong bus stop in Geylang to get home safely

Thanks to a detour he made.

February 20, 2024, 11:05 PM

Married man, 62, splashes 'cheating' lover, 51, with acid & slashes her with parang, claims he spent S$300,000 on her

He was sentenced to four years in jail.

February 20, 2024, 09:23 PM

Over 200 cases of physical & verbal abuse against taxi & PHV drivers reported in 2023

An informal session on road safety and disputes will also be organised for these drivers.

February 20, 2024, 06:21 PM

Woman in China wins S$187 lottery, claims golden retriever retrieved winning scratch ticket for her

Some users questioned if it was a stunt to increase lottery sales.

February 20, 2024, 06:12 PM

S'pore police appeal for whereabouts of girl, 14, missing since Oct. 18, 2023

She has been missing for four months.

February 20, 2024, 05:55 PM

Indonesian couple names baby born on election day 'Prabowo Gibran' after their favourite candidates

One of a kind.

February 20, 2024, 05:27 PM

S'pore govt clarifies Taylor Swift sponsor rumour, says it worked directly with organisers due to 'significant demand'

STB also decided to support the project through a grant.

February 20, 2024, 04:47 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.