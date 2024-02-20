Man finds wrecked car with engine running & driver missing at Seletar road junction

A Mothership reader passed by the junction of Seletar Link and Seletar North Link in the dead of night, and was met with a worrying scene.

Along the roadside barrier, a lone Honda lay ruined and flipped on its side.

The time was around 3:20am, and not a soul was in sight.

Found car

Photos snapped by the reader showed the vehicle abandoned on the road, probably after having met with an accident.

Its front bumper was badly damaged.

The car's airbags were deployed and its headlights were still on.

According to the reader, the engine was also left running.

Missing driver

The scene was devoid of any driver or passengers.

Strangely, the reader also noted that the car's licence plate was missing and appeared to have been "ripped off".

As the interior of the car was dark, the reader ventured closer and shone a light in.

Apart from a couple of personal belongings, the car was empty.

The reader called the police, who mentioned that they'd take it from there.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that they were alerted to a road traffic accident near the junction of Seletar Link and Seletar North Link, on Feb. 20 at about 3:30am.

SCDF assessed a person for minor injuries but the person declined to be sent to the hospital.

Mothership has reached out to the Singapore Police Force to ask for updates.

Top photos from Mothership reader