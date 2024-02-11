Car driver in S'pore collides with 2 motorcyclists while changing lane on CTE

Two motorcyclists and a Honda Veze car driver in Singapore were involved in a collision on the Central Expressway on Feb. 9, 2024.

Footage of the collision was captured on the dashcam of a passing car behind and later posted on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante on Feb. 11.

What happened

In the video, one motorcyclist can be seen riding on the rightmost lane of the road.

Another motorcyclist can also be seen coming up behind and riding in the same lane.

As both motorcyclists slowly switched to lane two, the Honda Veze car driver suddenly swerved into the lane and hit the first motorcyclist.

The second motorcyclist could not stop in time and also collided with the car.

He then appeared to hit the other motorcyclist, who had already fallen to the ground.

Netizens criticised driver

Netizens in the comment section criticised the Honda driver for his action on the road, with one saying that he had "no skill".

But one netizen defended the driver, saying that the driver had merely wanted to avoid an accident with the car in front and was unable to avoid the collision with the motorcycle in the process.

It is unclear if the motorcyclists or others suffered injuries as a result of the incident.

Top photos via Facebook/ SG Road Vigilante