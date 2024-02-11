Back

Car driver in S'pore collides with 2 motorcyclists while changing lane on CTE

One motorcyclist fell off his vehicle and was hit again by the other motorcyclist.

Khine Zin Htet | February 11, 2024, 08:57 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Two motorcyclists and a Honda Veze car driver in Singapore were involved in a collision on the Central Expressway on Feb. 9, 2024.

Footage of the collision was captured on the dashcam of a passing car behind and later posted on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante on Feb. 11.

What happened

In the video, one motorcyclist can be seen riding on the rightmost lane of the road.

Another motorcyclist can also be seen coming up behind and riding in the same lane.

Gif via Facebook/ SG Road Vigilante

As both motorcyclists slowly switched to lane two, the Honda Veze car driver suddenly swerved into the lane and hit the first motorcyclist.

Gif via Facebook/ SG Road Vigilante

The second motorcyclist could not stop in time and also collided with the car.

He then appeared to hit the other motorcyclist, who had already fallen to the ground.

Gif via Facebook/ SG Road Vigilante

Netizens criticised driver

Netizens in the comment section criticised the Honda driver for his action on the road, with one saying that he had "no skill".

But one netizen defended the driver, saying that the driver had merely wanted to avoid an accident with the car in front and was unable to avoid the collision with the motorcycle in the process.

It is unclear if the motorcyclists or others suffered injuries as a result of the incident.

Top photos via Facebook/ SG Road Vigilante

Indonesians in S'pore cast their vote at embassy on Feb. 11, 2024

Queues were seen outside the embassy.

February 11, 2024, 08:48 PM

Everything you need to know about Indonesia's 2024 presidential election

Indonesia decides.

February 11, 2024, 06:58 PM

MBS introduces additional crowd control measures after 1st day of dragon drone show

There was a sudden downpour on the first day.

February 11, 2024, 05:21 PM

Body of missing man, 57, found in waters off Changi Point Ferry Terminal after over 24-hour search

The man was first reported missing in the waters near the terminal at about 4:15pm on Feb. 9.

February 11, 2024, 04:53 PM

Driver of S'pore-registered car swings golf club at other car on Johor highway, M'sia police investigating

This was after the other man hit his windscreen.

February 11, 2024, 03:49 PM

Boost Juice offering S$1 off all original-sized drinks this Chinese New Year

They have also launched three dragon fruit drinks to commemorate the Year of the Dragon.

February 11, 2024, 03:06 PM

Daughter & grandchildren surprise hawker couple in touching CNY reunion

Heartwarming.

February 11, 2024, 12:51 PM

Shock Pakistan election result sees allies of jailed former PM Imran Khan win most seats in parliament

This marks the third time Pakistan citizens are able to vote in a civilian parliament.

February 11, 2024, 11:50 AM

Qatar wins back-to-back Asian Cups after scoring hat-trick of penalties against Jordan

Qatar became the fifth team to win back-to-back Asian titles, having also won in 2019.

February 11, 2024, 11:12 AM

Large crowd gathers to catch drone show at Marina Bay despite rain

One waited two hours for the show.

February 10, 2024, 09:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.