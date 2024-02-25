Back

Car-free Sunday back on March 17 after 4-year hiatus, walk, run & cycle in Civic District & CBD

Roam around the CBD on a bicycle.

Belmont Lay | February 25, 2024, 02:41 AM

Car-Free Sunday will return to Singapore on March 17, 2024 after a four-year hiatus, which will allow people to walk, run and cycle on some roads in the Civic District and Central Business District (CBD).

The event, which will see bicycles being rented out, will run from 8am to 2pm.

From 8am to 11am, designated roads will be closed to traffic.

This is the first Car-Free Sunday since 2019.

via carfreesunday2024.sg

The event four years ago was held from Friday to Sunday, which saw a 5.5km-long stretch of road from the Civic District to the CBD across the Esplanade Bridge closed off on Oct. 27.

Car-Free Sunday 2024 is a collaboration between the Land Transport Authority (LTA), Health Promotion Board, Housing Board, National Parks Board, Sport Singapore and the Urban Redevelopment Authority.

LTA announced the event in a statement on Feb. 23.

Piloted in 2016

Car-Free Sunday was piloted in 2016 over a six-month period.

The last Sunday of each month was designated as a car-free day.

The 2024 event is aimed at creating greater public awareness of the benefits of walking, cycling and riding public transport as sustainable ways to travel.

What to expect

Besides a guided walk of the Civic District Tree Trail and a mass piloxing workout, two event spaces along St Andrew’s Road and Esplanade Drive will see attendees experience inline skating and aeromodelling.

Other activities include an immersive installation and educational games.

Singapore Fashion Runway (SFR) youth will be modelling a collection that includes t-shirts, bucket hats, sling bags and zip pouches, which can be bought off the SFR website.

The special Active Mobility collection will be launched at the event.

SFR is a social enterprise that supports people with special needs or from disadvantaged groups.

via carfreesunday2024.sg

Top photos via carfreesunday2024.sg

