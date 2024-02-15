Back

S’pore cancer patient makes hand cast for pregnant wife, dies next day

He wanted to do something he could leave as a remembrance for them.

Daniel Seow | February 15, 2024, 05:03 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

If you were on the deathbed, how would your love for your partner manifest?

One 44-year-old liver cancer patient surnamed Yiu mustered up his strength to make a moulded hand cast of him and his wife holding hands — to immortalise his love for her and their unborn child.

The next day, he passed away.

The couple's story was shared in a Valentine's Day post by Assisi Hospice on Feb. 14, 2024.

Terminal diagnosis

The post stated that Yiu was diagnosed with end-stage liver cancer in February 2023 after experiencing persistent pain in his abdominal area.

His tumour was too large to be removed, and his condition wasn't suitable for treatment, so doctors recommended palliative care.

He was admitted to Assisi Hospice a month later, in March 2023.

Yiu's wife was also pregnant at the time, but Yiu knew he wouldn't be able to meet their unborn child.

He wanted to do something he could leave as a remembrance for them.

Making the hand casts

Yiu's art therapist suggested he make a hand cast that his future child could hold.

"Even though he was already very weak, he persisted and even did one more hand cast, holding my hand," Yiu's wife shared in the post.

For the second cast, Yiu's wife sat by his bedside, and the couple interlocked their fingers before dipping their hands in the alginate mixture.

The touching moment brought a smile to her face and tears to her eyes.

Memento for wife and future child

However, Yiu's stay at the hospice would soon be cut short.

His condition quickly deteriorated, and he passed on the day after making the hand cast.

The completed cast was presented to Yiu's wife at his wake.

Hospice therapists also helped create an artwork with handprints of his family and saved a recording of his heartbeat for his future child to listen to.

Yiu's wife was impressed with the realistic hand cast.

"The hand cast looks very real, you can see the lines on his hand," she said.

"When I miss him, I will look at his photos, and also the hand cast that we made.”

Top image from Assisi Hospice / Facebook.

All ComfortDelGro taxis charging S$15 location surcharge for S'pore Airshow from Feb. 17-25

This is on top of existing taxi metered fare and other applicable surcharges.

February 15, 2024, 05:01 PM

Dead stingrays, horseshoe crabs & sea jelly among marine life entangled in 100m-long drift net at Pasir Ris beach

The creatures that were still alive were cut free and released back into the sea.

February 15, 2024, 04:41 PM

S'pore man, 64, molests man with cerebral palsy in mall toilet & steals his wallet

He claimed he was under a lot of stress and felt lonely.

February 15, 2024, 04:28 PM

S'pore debt collector confronts alleged debtor, gets whacked on head with helmet

Job hazard.

February 15, 2024, 04:12 PM

S'pore car tries to cut queue at JB Aeon Mall by getting passenger to reserve parking lot with body

The car tried to reverse into a bonnet-first parking lot.

February 15, 2024, 03:15 PM

How to survive the National Stadium crowd for Ed Sheeran's S'pore concert

Don't say we never share.

February 15, 2024, 02:49 PM

Cat, spooked by 'firecracker', leaps from 12th floor Bukit Panjang flat & survives

The cat sustained multiple injuries on its paw, hard palate and spine.

February 15, 2024, 02:32 PM

Michelin-awarded Zion Road prawn noodle hawker sued by childhood friend of 30 years after S$350k business fails

The restaurant was not profitable due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

February 15, 2024, 01:44 PM

S'pore actors Richie Koh & Hayley Woo apparently dating

Hmm.

February 15, 2024, 12:50 PM

Prabowo declares victory, vows to be a president for all Indonesians

Third time's the charm.

February 15, 2024, 12:04 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.