Budget 2024: Eligible S'poreans aged 21 & above to get special S$200-S$400 cash

Cost-of-living payments of between $200 and $400 in cash will be given to adult Singaporeans.

Belmont Lay | February 16, 2024, 03:56 PM

The Singapore government will be handing out cost-of-living payments of between S$200 and S$400 in cash to adult citizens aged 21 and above in 2024 who are living in Singapore and have incomes not exceeding S$100,000 and who do not own more than one property.

This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in the 2024 Budget.

He also announced that the Assurance Package will be enhanced.

Infographic via Mothership

All Singaporean households will get an additional S$600 in Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers.

Some 1.4 million Singaporean households will get the vouchers.

The first S$300 will be disbursed by the end of June 2024.

The remaining S$300 will be disbursed in January 2025.

The CDC vouchers can be used at participating merchants, hawkers and supermarkets.

Additionally, up to S$950 of one-time U-Save rebates for eligible Housing and Development Board (HDB) households will also be disbursed, which amounts to around four months of bills for those living in three- and four-room flats.

Eligible households will also receive up to four months of rebates together with regular rebates for service and conservancy charges.

The additional support under the Assurance Package will cost S$1.9 billion, DPM Wong said.

The Assurance Package is to cater to lower-income families, and those with larger households, particularly those with seniors and children.

For comparison, a middle-income household of four, with a couple and two children, would receive about S$3,000 in benefits, which include cash, MediSave top-ups, and U-Save and service and conservancy charges rebates, as well as CDC vouchers.

A lower-income household of four will get about S$5,500 in benefits.

Top photo via Unsplash

