Back

F4 Thailand's Bright to attend Kiehl's event at VivoCity on Feb. 28

Gracing us with his presence.

Celeste Ng | February 08, 2024, 12:17 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Bright Vachirawit, Thai singer, celebrity and entrepreneur, will be attending Kiehl's Brightest Skin Experience event in Singapore.

The event is set to take place in the evening of Feb. 28, from 6pm to 8:30pm at VivoCity.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kiehl's Singapore (@kiehlssg)

In February 2023, Vachiwarit also attended Kiehl's event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where he participated in a Q&A session and performed his songs 'Lost and Found' and 'Kan Goo'.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kiehl's Malaysia (@mykiehls)

The Thai artiste is best known for his lead roles in "F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers", as well as "2gether: The Series".

Aside from acting, Vachiwarit also released an album titled 'Adolescent' in 2022, and is the founder of clothing brand ASTRO Stuffs, as well as Cloud9 Entertainment Agency.

Event details

Where: VivoCity Central Court 1, 1 HarbourFront Walk, Singapore 098585

When: 6pm to 8:30pm, Feb. 28, 2024

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from Bright Vachiwarit's Instagram page.

Prabowo claims he has support of 3 Indonesian presidents, including 1 who passed away 14 years ago

Confident.

February 08, 2024, 10:50 AM

S’pore teen, 14, tells girlfriend, 15, to bury their stillborn child, gets probation

"He wants to move on with his life," the boy's defence lawyers said.

February 08, 2024, 10:21 AM

'Squid Game' actor O Yeong-su, 79, could face 1-year jail term for sexual misconduct

He denied the charges during the previous hearings.

February 08, 2024, 10:19 AM

‘Taylor Swift The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)’ film on Disney+ from Mar. 15, 2024

Mark your calendar, Swifties.

February 08, 2024, 09:49 AM

Najib may apply for full pardon, 'disappointed' with reduction of jail term & fine

Najib insists that he is innocent and should not spend even one day in prison.

February 08, 2024, 12:16 AM

S'pore man, 52, steals phone & laptop from dead man, 22, gets 4 months & 4 weeks jail

It is a crime to take a dead person's belongings.

February 07, 2024, 08:14 PM

Nam Seng Wanton Noodle founder Mdm Leong passes away at 94

Her wake will be held from Feb. 7 to 8.

February 07, 2024, 07:55 PM

First look: Louis Vuitton's chocolate store at Marina Bay Sands

First one outside of France.

February 07, 2024, 07:24 PM

Hundreds of dead fish removed from Yishun recreational fishing pond but stench remains

A train commuter said that seeing the dead fish floating in the pond was a "depressing sight".

February 07, 2024, 07:15 PM

Controversial ex-governor Ahok quits Indonesia state company to campaign for presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo

Ahok, Ganjar, and President Jokowi are all members of the same political party, PDI-P.

February 07, 2024, 06:58 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.