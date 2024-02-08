F4 Thailand's Bright to attend Kiehl's event at VivoCity on Feb. 28

Bright Vachirawit, Thai singer, celebrity and entrepreneur, will be attending Kiehl's Brightest Skin Experience event in Singapore.

The event is set to take place in the evening of Feb. 28, from 6pm to 8:30pm at VivoCity.

In February 2023, Vachiwarit also attended Kiehl's event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where he participated in a Q&A session and performed his songs 'Lost and Found' and 'Kan Goo'.

The Thai artiste is best known for his lead roles in "F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers", as well as "2gether: The Series".

Aside from acting, Vachiwarit also released an album titled 'Adolescent' in 2022, and is the founder of clothing brand ASTRO Stuffs, as well as Cloud9 Entertainment Agency.

Event details

Where: VivoCity Central Court 1, 1 HarbourFront Walk, Singapore 098585

When: 6pm to 8:30pm, Feb. 28, 2024

Top photos from Bright Vachiwarit's Instagram page.