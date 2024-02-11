Boost Juice offering S$1 off all original-sized drinks this Chinese New Year

Boost Juice is offering S$1 off all original-sized drinks this Chinese New Year.

The promotion is only valid in-store and for purchases made on the Boost app, and is not applicable to medium or kids-sized drinks.

It is applicable for all original-sized drinks, except for the three special dragon fruit drinks launched to commemorate the Year of the Dragon.

The three dragon fruit drinks are:

Golden Dragon Mango Auspicious Dragon-Apple Lucky dragon Lychee

Vibe loyalty points can be claimed through purchases with the promotion.

The promotion, however, is not applicable to Boost's Jewel and Changi Airport outlets.

Boost staff told a Mothership reader that there is currently no end-date confirmed for this promotion.

Top photo via Boostjuice_sg/Instagram and Mothership reader