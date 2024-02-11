Boost Juice offering S$1 off all original-sized drinks this Chinese New Year

Boost Juice is offering S$1 off all original-sized drinks this Chinese New Year.
The promotion is only valid in-store and for purchases made on the Boost app, and is not applicable to medium or kids-sized drinks.
It is applicable for all original-sized drinks, except for the three special dragon fruit drinks launched to commemorate the Year of the Dragon.
The three dragon fruit drinks are:
- Golden Dragon Mango
- Auspicious Dragon-Apple
- Lucky dragon Lychee
Vibe loyalty points can be claimed through purchases with the promotion.
The promotion, however, is not applicable to Boost's Jewel and Changi Airport outlets.
Boost staff told a Mothership reader that there is currently no end-date confirmed for this promotion.
Top photo via Boostjuice_sg/Instagram and Mothership reader
