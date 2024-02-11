Back

Body of missing man, 57, found in waters off Changi Point Ferry Terminal after over 24-hour search

The man was first reported missing in the waters near the terminal at about 4:15pm on Feb. 9.

Ruth Chai | February 11, 2024, 04:53 PM

The body of a 57-year-old man was found in the waters off Changi Point Ferry Terminal on Feb. 10, reported the Straits Times.

The man was first reported missing in the waters near the terminal at about 4:15pm on Feb. 9, the police told ST.

A search and rescue operation was conducted by a Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore patrol craft and a Singapore Civil Defence Force marine vessel, which lasted for more than 24 hours.

His body was retrieved from the water on the night of Feb. 10.

No foul play is suspected, the police said.

Photos of the search and rescue operation were posted on Reddit on Feb. 9 by user Ok-Pop-3916.

"Ongoing search for man who jumped into waters near Changi Village ferry terminal today," the post read.

The post said that the man was supposedly fishing when he jumped into the water.

"Onlookers called the police when he didn't resurface after a few minutes."

Top photo via Ok-Pop-3916/Reddit 

