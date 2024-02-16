BMW & PHV car crash along ECP: Man, 33, arrested for driving without licence & car owner's consent

A 33-year-old man was arrested for driving without a licence and the car owner's consent after an accident involving two cars at the East Coast Parkway (ECP) on Feb. 15.

The man and another driver, 44, were conveyed conscious to Changi General Hospital, reported The Straits Times.

The accident saw a BMW turn turtle on the road.

Two more individuals were evaluated for minor injuries but chose not to go to the hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force and police were alerted to the incident at about 12:50pm.

A video shared on SG Road Vigilant showed a damaged and overturned BMW on the second lane of ECP towards Changi Airport, with two doors on its left side open.

Another car which was lying on its right side was also seen in the video.

The car had a private hire vehicle decal on its top left windscreen.

It was not reported which car the arrested man drove.

Investigations are ongoing.

Top photos by SG Road Vigilante/Facebook