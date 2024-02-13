Back

Blackpink's Lisa to join 3rd season of HBO series 'The White Lotus'

The season is set in Thailand.

Wong Li Jie | February 13, 2024, 11:46 AM

Lalisa Manobal is joining the third season of HBO's original series "The White Lotus".

The Thai member of K-pop girl group Blackpink will star alongside the likes of Patrick Schwarzenegger and Michelle Monaghan.

This will be Lisa's acting debut.

Take place in Thailand

The events in season three of the show will take place in Thailand.

According to HBO, the studio has worked with the Tourism Authority of Thailand during the season's filming and promotion.

The new season is expected to release in 2025.

Top images from HBO Asia's Instagram and IMDb.

