Back

Monitor lizard run over by bicycle at Gardens by the Bay, cyclists urged to slow down & be mindful of wildlife

Please be careful.

Seri Mazliana | February 15, 2024, 10:55 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A monitor lizard was run over by a bicycle at Gardens by the Bay on Feb. 11, as seen in a Reddit video posted online.

The Reddit user, Sulthan, told The Straits Times (ST) that he was taking a walk in the area at 11am when the incident occurred.

Moved onto path of two cyclists

The video he filmed initially showed the monitor lizard near a tree.

The lizard was observed moving away from the trees and bushes and onto the path.

Two oncoming cyclists were seen, but the first cyclist missed the lizard by a few metres.

The lizard however, ended up in the path of the second cyclist, who did not slow down and ended up running over the monitor lizard, briefly pinning it under its wheels.

The lizard was seen scrambling into the bushes at the other side of the path, and it is uncertain if it was injured.

Graphic content warning: Some readers may find the video below distressing. Viewer discretion is advised.

Gif via u/Trocher /Reddit

Sulthan added that the cyclist almost fell off his bicycle after running over the lizard. It is not clear if the man stopped to check on the lizard afterwards.

Some Reddit users criticised the cyclist for not slowing down or keeping left on the path, and for not paying attention to their surroundings.

Screenshot via Reddit

Screenshot via Reddit

Other users speculated about whether the monitor lizard would be able to recover from its potential injuries.

Screenshot via Reddit

Many Reddit users however, concluded that the cyclist should have reduced his speed.

Reduce speed and cycle safely

In response to Mothership's queries, a spokesperson from Gardens by the Bay said that this is an unfortunate incident that could have been avoided with considerate behaviour.

Gardens by the Bay urged cyclists to be vigilant, moderate their speed, and cycle safely to avoid harming wildlife and other users on the paths.

The spokesperson also said that there are speed bumps and signages in place to ensure cyclists regulate their speed.

There are also signages to educate users on local biodiversity and to remind them to keep a safe distance from wildlife and not to feed them.

According to the National Parks Board (NParks), monitor lizards are naturally shy and like most wild animals, will not attack unless provoked.

If members of the public encounter a monitor lizard, they should not be alarmed or attempt to touch, chase or corner it as it may attack in defence. They are advised to maintain a safe distance.

In the rare event of being bitten, one should seek medical attention immediately. Although monitor lizards do secrete venom, it is not fatal to humans.

The public can contact the NParks' Animal Response Centre via 1800-476-1600 for assistance.

Top photos via u/Trocher /Reddit

S'pore car tries to cut queue at JB Aeon Mall by getting passenger to reserve parking lot with body

The car tried to reverse into a bonnet-first parking lot.

February 15, 2024, 03:15 PM

How to survive the National Stadium crowd for Ed Sheeran's S'pore concert

Don't say we never share.

February 15, 2024, 02:49 PM

Cat, spooked by 'firecracker', leaps from 12th floor Bukit Panjang flat & survives

The cat sustained multiple injuries on its paw, hard palate and spine.

February 15, 2024, 02:32 PM

Michelin-awarded Zion Road prawn noodle hawker sued by childhood friend of 30 years after S$350k business fails

The restaurant was not profitable due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

February 15, 2024, 01:44 PM

S'pore actors Richie Koh & Hayley Woo apparently dating

Hmm.

February 15, 2024, 12:50 PM

Prabowo declares victory, vows to be a president for all Indonesians

Third time's the charm.

February 15, 2024, 12:04 PM

New tonkatsu place at Raffles City serves beef cutlets at S$19.80, katsu sandos at S$9.80

Who says you can’t taste pictures?

February 15, 2024, 12:00 PM

Jewel Changi Airport having free Taylor Swift singalong event & giving out friendship bracelets on Mar. 1

Enchanted.

February 15, 2024, 10:23 AM

SPF officers met while fighting crime, now married & 'partners in crime'

'How I Met Your Mother' is their favourite show.

February 15, 2024, 10:11 AM

129 S'pore drug abusers below age 20 arrested in 2023, youngest aged 14

The CNB is "very concerned that drug abuse seems to be starting at a much younger age".

February 15, 2024, 10:07 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.