Back

Sabah man plants banana tree in unrepaired pothole. Authorities fix it the next day.

It was a success.

Julia Yee | February 02, 2024, 12:14 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Annoyed that a pothole on a road had remained unrepaired, a man in Sabah resorted to planting a banana tree in it to raise awareness about it.

Seemingly satisfied with his efforts, the man, Mahathir Aripin, posted about his deed on Facebook.

Plants tree in hole

"Buy some tar to cover the pothole if you can. I pity the road users," he captioned his post.

This was accompanied by a photograph of a small, solitary banana tree chilling in said pothole.

The plant was held upright by fresh soil that had been placed around it.

Mahathir's subtle call for action worked.

Pothole repaired

It looked like the authorities got wind of Mahathir's post, as one day later, the Jabatan Kerja Raya Sabah (Sabah's public works department) provided this update:

JKR Sabah said that its workers were in the area for road maintenance works, so they headed over to fill up the pothole, which was located in Sandakan-Lahad Datu.

Photo via Jabatan Kerja Raya Sabah/Facebook

The department pointed to the "continuous rain" as the reason for its delay in patching up the hole.

Mahathir's online audience rallied to support his cause in the wake of his viral post.

One commenter remarked that Sabah's road conditions have been "the worst in the whole of Malaysia" for years.

According to Independent, the pothole was situated about 500m from the spot of a recent accident.

The accident resulted in the death of a 4-year-old girl, and was believed to have been caused by a pothole.

It's a thing

Mahathir isn't the first one to make plant pots out of potholes.

In fact, planting banana trees in potholes seems to be a trend in Malaysia, as a way to protest the authorities' inertia in fixing potholes.

December 2021 saw disgruntled residents in Kampung Baru Junjong planting banana trees in their village's potholes, to catch the attention of the Kulim Kedah Municipal Council.

Residents in the area were met with the unusual sight of a two-metre tall banana tree rooted in Jalan Komersial Junjung, and another in the middle of a hawker centre, reported Utusan Malaysia.

Photo via Penang Kini/Facebook

Photo via Penang Kini/Facebook

Authorities reportedly removed the trees on the same day that they were spotted.

But it was not stated if they'd followed up with repair works.

Related story

Top images via Mahathir Aripin and Jabatan Kerja Raya Sabah/Facebook

Less rain to fall on S'pore in 1st half of Feb. 2024

Short-duration thundery showers on several afternoons.

February 02, 2024, 11:37 AM

Woman finds bug in pork floss bun, BreadTalk says CCTV footage shows no signs of contamination in store

"Being a loyal fan for years, I think this is very traumatising, enough for me to not purchase from them anymore."

February 02, 2024, 10:51 AM

Former KMT presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu elected as Taiwan's equivalent of Speaker of Parliament

No single party holds an absolute majority in Taiwan's 11th Legislative Yuan.

February 02, 2024, 10:45 AM

Ex-police officer, 66, trained with Gurkhas for UN missions, now runs 5km-8km in mornings like it's NBD

Breaking the stereotypes that we put on our seniors.

February 02, 2024, 10:13 AM

Man denies poking woman with his exposed crotch covered with yellow plastic bag in MRT, claims to be 'victim' of 'MeToo'

He was convicted of molest and sentenced to six months in jail.

February 01, 2024, 11:25 PM

Jack Neo's CNY film 'Money No Enough 3' was everything I expected it to be

It's that time of the year again.

February 01, 2024, 07:53 PM

Man, 46, allegedly falls to his death at East Coast condo, his wife, 55, seen crying

Preliminary investigations ruled out any suspicion of foul play.

February 01, 2024, 07:52 PM

Motorcycle collides with car on AYE: More than 60 stitches for woman, 10 stitches for man

Investigations into the case are ongoing.

February 01, 2024, 07:34 PM

Mark Zuckerberg apologises to families of children harmed by social media

Intense.

February 01, 2024, 07:34 PM

S$488,000 in CPF withdrawals lost to govt official impersonation scams in Dec. 2023

Out of at least 120 reported cases, three involved CPF withdrawals.

February 01, 2024, 07:14 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.