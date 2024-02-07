Korean apple-shaped buns & red bean bread at pop-up bakery in Bugis Junction from Feb. 19 to Mar. 10

Best known for its adorable-looking pastries, Bakery 1946 is making its comeback on our shores this February 2024.

The Korean bakery will be running a pop-up store at Bugis Junction for three weeks, from Feb. 19 to Mar. 10.

The chain's last pop-up in Singapore was in September 2023 at Tanglin Mall.

Real or bread?

Among the products that will be featured in the pop-up are the hyper-realistic pastries that the bakery is renowned for, including their viral K-Apple Bread and Sweet Potato Bread.

New products such as their Carrot Bread, Corn Bread and Whole Chestnut Bread will also be sold during the pop-up, all similarly resembling the foods from which their flavours are derived.

If you're not into sweet treats, savoury options such as the Spicy Chives Japchae Croquette and Pastry Hotteok will be available as well.

Here's the full selection of pastries that will be offered for their upcoming pop-up:

Bakery 1946 pop-up

Address: Bugis Junction, 200 Victoria Street, Level 1 beside Intercontinental Hotel Bugis' side entrance, Singapore 188021

Opening hours:

Feb. 19: 12pm to 9pm

Feb. 20 to Mar. 10: 11am to 9pm

Top photos from Bakery 1946's Instagram page.