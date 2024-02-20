South Korean bakery opens Bugis pop-up with buns that look like real apples & carrots

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Bakery 1946, a bakery chain from South Korea specialising in hyperrealistic breads, has made its return to Singapore.

Previously held at Tanglin Mall in 2023, its pop-up event this year will be located in the heart of Bugis Junction, running from Feb. 19 to Mar. 10.

You can get returning favourites like the viral K-Apple Bread, as well as a new vegetable-themed product line.

The booth

Located in the intersection of Bugis Junction and Hotel Intercontinental, the large black counters of the booths are hard to miss.

Adorned with wooden crates and trays, the booth has a farmer's market theme that makes the fruit and vegetable-looking buns appear like fresh produce.

You will find rows of individually wrapped buns on the counters for your selection.

The buns

Bakery 1946's picture-perfect pastries are known to taste how they look.

Here's a look at some of their classic collection:

K-Apple Bread (S$5.90)

The bakery's bestseller, which looks exactly like a red apple, features red yeast rice dough, diced apples from Daegu and cream cheese.

You can either get this individually, or in a set of six (S$35.50).

Sweet Potato Bread (S$5.20)

This purple sweet potato-looking bun has a chewy, mochi-like texture and contains sweet potato paste.

Original Daegu Sweet Red Bean Bun (S$3.50)

A traditional red bean paste-filled bun that's fluffy and laced with walnuts.

Black Sesame Peanut Crumb Bread (S$5.30)

A soft, chewy bun with black sesame paste and dusted with peanut crumbs.

New additions to their lineup especially for the Bugis pop-up include:

Corn Bread (S$3.90)

The individual kernels of a corn are intricately moulded on the surface of this bun.

Inside, there's a cream cheese filling interspersed with real corn kernels.

Carrot Bread (S$3.90)

A chewy orange-coloured bun with a cream cheese and carrot filling.

Sweet Pumpkin Bread (S$3.90)

A chewy bun resembling a pumpkin, filled with a sweet pumpkin paste.

Whole Chestnut Bread (S$3.90)

A chewy bun with chestnut paste that basically looks like an oversized chestnut.

Garlic Manju (S$3.90)

A chewy bun filled with sweet white bean paste and garlic.

Bakery 1946

Address: Bugis Junction (in front of International Hotel Bugis side entrance), 200 Victoria Street, Level 1, Singapore 188021

Opening hours: 11am to 9pm, daily from Feb. 19 to Mar. 10, 2024

Top photos by Wong Li Jie and Fasiha Nazren.