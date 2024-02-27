Back

Taylor Swift’s father allegedly punches Australian paparazzi photographer in jaw

The photographer said he was punched "in the chops"

Amber Tay | February 27, 2024, 03:50 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

An Australian photographer has accused Taylor Swift's father, Scott Swift, of assaulting him in Sydney.

The alleged assault took place in the early hours of Feb. 27, after the star's final concert in the city on Feb. 26.

Australian police said they were told a 71-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 51-year-old man at Neutral Bay Wharf at about 2:30am (11:30pm Singapore time on Feb. 26) before leaving the location, reported Reuters.

They did not identify the individuals involved in the incident.

Photographer said he was punched "in the chops"

The photographer and alleged victim, Ben McDonald, said he had been photographing the American singer on a yacht in Sydney Harbour after the end of her concert.

McDonald alleged that Swift's security covered his face with an umbrella to prevent him from taking photographs of Taylor Swift as she walked down the jetty to a waiting vehicle.

He then said a man confronted him and punched him "in the chops".

McDonald said he did not recognise the man at first, but identified him as Taylor Swift's dad after seeing photographs of the two holding hands.

"It was a shock. That's never happened to me in 26 years," he said.

Taylor Swift representative said individuals were aggressive

A representative for Taylor Swift said two individuals had aggressively pushed their way toward Taylor and grabbed her security personnel, reported Billboard.

The representative also said the individuals threatened to throw a female staff member into the water.

Billboard also reported that the police have confirmed an assault at Neutral Bay Wharf, and the younger man involved reported the incident.

They said the man did not require medical treatment, and inquiries are underway by officers attached to North Shore Police Area Command.

Next concert stop is Singapore

Taylor Swift arrived in Australia on Feb. 15 for the Australian leg of "The Eras Tour", where she performed three concerts in Melbourne and ended her fourth and final concert in Sydney on Feb. 26.

She will be flying to Singapore next, with her first concert kicking off at the National Stadium on Mar. 2.

Top image via @taylorswift13/X

S'pore will have no public golf courses left after 2024

The remaining golf courses are housed at country clubs.

February 27, 2024, 02:37 PM

Foreign domestic worker caught on CCTV beating dog to death, AVS investigating

The owner felt that "something was not right" following the cremation, considering his dog had always been in good health.

February 27, 2024, 02:05 PM

S'porean man arrested in Johor for allegedly overstaying in M'sia for 13 years

He was arrested following reports from the public on activities involving illegal structures and the presence of foreigners in Jalan Wadihana, Johor Bahru.

February 27, 2024, 02:01 PM

US Air Force serviceman, 25, dies after setting himself on fire outside Israel embassy in Washington DC

Bushnell sent emails to a number of media outlets ahead of his self-immolation.

February 27, 2024, 12:16 PM

SBS Transit & GetGo tie-up, 400 shared cars now located near Downtown, North East lines & 18 bus interchanges

For first-and-last-mile connectivity.

February 27, 2024, 12:02 PM

Woman, in her 60s, dies after falling 8m while bungee jumping in South Korea mall

The cause was traced to a faulty carabiner.

February 27, 2024, 11:14 AM

Man bites into 'bloody' plaster in vegetarian mee hoon from Bukit Batok store, thought it was 'tofu'

Not so vegetarian.

February 27, 2024, 11:09 AM

3 S'poreans in their 60s injured after 5 cars crashed along expressway near Ipoh, M'sia

The three Singaporeans in their 60s suffered minor injuries.

February 27, 2024, 11:07 AM

29 MPs spoke on Day 1 of Budget 2024 debates. Here's what they said.

Day uno.

February 27, 2024, 10:19 AM

Everything 1st time concert attendees need to know about attending S'pore National Stadium show

"The Eras Tour" prep.

February 26, 2024, 11:15 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.