Taylor Swift’s father allegedly punches Australian paparazzi photographer in jaw

An Australian photographer has accused Taylor Swift's father, Scott Swift, of assaulting him in Sydney.

The alleged assault took place in the early hours of Feb. 27, after the star's final concert in the city on Feb. 26.

Australian police said they were told a 71-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 51-year-old man at Neutral Bay Wharf at about 2:30am (11:30pm Singapore time on Feb. 26) before leaving the location, reported Reuters.

They did not identify the individuals involved in the incident.

Photographer said he was punched "in the chops"

The photographer and alleged victim, Ben McDonald, said he had been photographing the American singer on a yacht in Sydney Harbour after the end of her concert.

McDonald alleged that Swift's security covered his face with an umbrella to prevent him from taking photographs of Taylor Swift as she walked down the jetty to a waiting vehicle.

He then said a man confronted him and punched him "in the chops".

McDonald said he did not recognise the man at first, but identified him as Taylor Swift's dad after seeing photographs of the two holding hands.

"It was a shock. That's never happened to me in 26 years," he said.

Taylor Swift representative said individuals were aggressive

A representative for Taylor Swift said two individuals had aggressively pushed their way toward Taylor and grabbed her security personnel, reported Billboard.

The representative also said the individuals threatened to throw a female staff member into the water.

Billboard also reported that the police have confirmed an assault at Neutral Bay Wharf, and the younger man involved reported the incident.

They said the man did not require medical treatment, and inquiries are underway by officers attached to North Shore Police Area Command.

Next concert stop is Singapore

Taylor Swift arrived in Australia on Feb. 15 for the Australian leg of "The Eras Tour", where she performed three concerts in Melbourne and ended her fourth and final concert in Sydney on Feb. 26.

She will be flying to Singapore next, with her first concert kicking off at the National Stadium on Mar. 2.

Top image via @taylorswift13/X