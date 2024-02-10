Bedok resident spent 2 weeks decorating corridor for CNY, spreading festive vibes among neighbours

She's done it yet again.

Every year, Linda never fails to liven up her HDB corridor at Bedok Reservoir Road with intricate Chinese New Year decorations.

And this year is no different.

Year of the Dragon

Here's a look at her latest decorations:

Spent two weeks decorating

Speaking to Mothership, Linda said that she took a total of two weeks to decorate the entire corridor.

Prior to that, she spent about three months searching for and gathering the necessary materials.

While she mostly did it all by herself, she had to get her sister's help for what was arguably the most important part of the decor.

"I needed my sister to help me with the dragons because it was difficult to fix," said Linda.

Her neighbours love it

Linda has been known to spread festive joy among her neighbours every Chinese New Year.

She shared that her neighbours, who are Malay-Muslim, are all big fans of her decorations.

"Every year, they will look forward to my decorations. They will take photos and videos and share them with others. They will also help to clean and wash the corridor for me before [I start] decorating."

Linda said that she feels grateful to have such supportive neighbours.

"We are very, very close," she added.

In 2019, Linda told Mothership that she would always seek permission from her neighbours before using certain types of decoration.

For instance, she only uses cartoon illustrations of animals instead of real-life ones as she understands that some animals, particularly dogs and pigs, may be insensitive to her Muslim neighbours.

In 2021, Linda explained that she truly enjoys the process of decorating and feels heartened knowing that everyone around her also appreciates her efforts.

She recalled a memorable incident from 2017, where an Indian man travelled all the way from Jurong to her flat in Bedok just to admire the decorations.

Take a look at some of Linda's past CNY decorations over the years:

Top images courtesy of Linda.