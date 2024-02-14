Back

Indonesia presidential candidates Anies & Ganjar, trailing Prabowo in quick count results, won't concede yet

Voting results are based on unofficial early vote count results.

Amber Tay | February 14, 2024, 07:45 PM

Events

Indonesian presidential candidates Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo said they will wait for the final results of Indonesia's general elections held on Feb. 14, 2024, as reported by The Jakarta Post.

This came after the quick count results showed Prabowo Subianto and running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka in the lead with an estimated 57 to 60 per cent.

Anies is estimated to secure 24 to 26 per cent, while Ganjar has secured about 15 to 18 per cent.

Quick count results are not final, but have generally served as a good indicator of the final result.

Image screenshot from Antara.

mage screenshot from Kompas.

Anies's team implied foul play

Anies Baswedan is predicted to finish second behind Prabowo Subianto, with an estimated 24 to 26 per cent of the vote in the quick count results.

At around 4:50pm (5:50pm Singapore Time), Anies's campaign manager Muhammad Syaugi said the team was still optimistic and would only refer to official results of vote tabulation from the KPU (Indonesia's election commission), The Jakarta Post reported.

His legal team's head, Ari Yusuf Amir, said they heard reports with implications of foul play, though specific details on these reports were not elaborated.

Anies urged reporters to wait for official results from KPU, Nikkei Asia reported.

"Let's wait and not rush," he said, adding that he was still "positive" and KPU's process had to be respected until everything is finalised.

Ganjar's team said no contenders should claim victory yet

Ganjar, with about 15 to 18 per cent of the vote in the quick count results, is expected to come last in the presidential election.

At 7:53pm (6:53pm Singapore time), The Jakarta Post reported that Ganjar has told his supporters to wait for the KPU's official results.

When asked by a reporter in Jakarta about his estimated vote results, Ganjar reportedly asked if they believe that was "all he's got."

Oesman Sapta Odang, one of the party chairs in Ganjar’s campaign, told Ganjar's supporters to remain calm and patient. He said that no contenders should claim victory yet and everything is still in process.

According to Nikkei AsiaArsjad Rasjid, Ganjar campaign head told supporters not to feel down or sad, and asked them to collect evidence of election fraud.

He claimed that "many examples" of such fraud had come in, without elaboration, and added that it was important to uphold democracy to maintain international trust in Indonesia.

Based on unofficial quick count results

Unofficial quick count results by several certified pollsters were announced at about 4pm Singapore time (3pm Jakarta time).

Quick count results are unofficial early vote count results, which are released ahead of actual tallied results.

Actual tallied results will only be available sometime later as votes in Indonesia, the world's fourth-most populous country, are counted in public by hand.

The results should be reliable so long as the numbers show a candidate winning a simple majority of over 50 per cent, with a percentage margin above the quick counts’ margin of error, as according to Jakarta Globe.

This margin of error for Indikator Politik's and Kompas' polls are 1 per cent and less than 1 per cent respectively, Kompas reported.

Take a look at the candidates of the 2024 Indonesia Election

@mothershipsg A guide to Indonesia's presidential candidates: Anies Baswedan. The former governor of Jakarta will stand in the general elections on Feb. 14, 2024 as an independent candidate backed by Coalition of Change for Unity (KPP). #tiktoksg #indonesia #sgnews ♬ original sound - Mothership

@mothershipsg A guide to Indonesia's presidential candidates: Prabowo Subianto. The former general will stand in the general elections on Feb. 14, 2024 as the candidate for the Gerindra party. #tiktokindonesia #worldnews #tiktoksg #sgnews ♬ original sound - Mothership

@mothershipsg A guide to Indonesia's presidential candidates: Ganjar Pranowo. The former governor of Central Java will stand in the general elections on Feb. 14, 2024 as the candidate for the PDI-P party. #indonesia #tiktoksg #sgnews #LearnOnTikTok ♬ original sound - Mothership

Top image via CNN Indonesia/YouTube and Ganjar Pranowo/Instagram

