Yishun condo residents upset as traces of alleged suicide remain after over 3 weeks

Glass shards are washed down whenever it rains.

Ilyda Chua | February 01, 2024, 05:34 PM

Warning: This article contains mentions of suicide. Reader discretion is advised. 

Over three weeks after an alleged suicide at an Yishun condominium, traces of the incident, including shattered glass, remain in full view.

The area has been cordoned off, a resident told Mothership.

Photo from Mothership reader

Alleged suicide

The alleged suicide took place on Jan. 5 at Lilydale, a private condominium at Yishun Avenue 6.

At around 11pm, the resident came across across a body while passing by a sheltered walkway.

The victim had apparently fallen from height.

She told her family to call the police and alert the condo's security, and is still experiencing the trauma of making the discovery.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed they received a call for assistance at the address, and that a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Residue not cleared

However, as of Jan. 31, the condominium has yet to clear the scene of the incident.

This includes clumps of hair from the victim, which are visible from the walkway.

Apart from being a troubling sight, the resident said the damage poses a safety hazard as the broken glass from the impact has not been cleared.

Glass shards are still washed down whenever it rains, she added.

Photo from Mothership reader

As the affected walkway is located along the main driveway, it is difficult to avoid.

"Over the past month, it has caused mental distress for me and my family and potentially other residents, as it has been around for a long time without any changes," the resident said.

"I can still see her hair there...three weeks [is] long enough."

Condo management's reply

In response to Mothership's queries, a spokesperson from Lilydale said they have hired professional contractors as the works are at height and glass fragments are involved.

"Our onsite cleaners have tried to clean up as much as they could without compromising on their own personal safety," he said.

The affected area, a glass canopy over a walkway to the condo's dropoff area, was also cordoned off for safety reasons.

The spokesperson added that the condo has had to liaise with the insurance company due to "hefty costs" involved in the replacement works, resulting in the delay.

Repair works are expected to begin this week.

Helplines

If you or someone you know are in mental distress, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help, advice, or just a listening ear.

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1-767

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

SHECARES@SCWO: Call: 8001-01-4616 | Whatsapp: 65714400 (for targets of online harms)

Top image from Mothership reader

