Myanmar sends non-political representative to Asean meeting, 1st time in 3 years

Singaporean foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan was in Laos from Jan. 26 to Jan. 29 to attend the Asean Foreign Ministers Retreat.

He participated in a number of diplomatic events, such as calling on Laos Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, deputy prime minister Saleumxay Kommasith, and Lao People’s Revolutionary Party External Relations Committee Head Thongsavanh Phomvihane, including a reception for the Lao alumni of the Singapore Cooperation Program.

While at the retreat, Asean foreign ministers spoke ongoing Asean efforts to integrate its digital economy and power grids, as well as find common ground on international conflicts.

The retreat was also the first time Myanmar had sent a representative to a high level Asean meeting since the 2021 coup and overthrow of the democratically-elected government by the military junta.

Digital economy, power grids, and international conflicts

After attending the Asean Foreign Ministers Retreat on Jan. 29, Vivian took questions from the press.

In his initial statement, he lauded “a very good meeting” which he described as “open, candid, and free flowing”.

He highlighted a number of areas which were discussed, notably the ongoing integration of Asean’s digital economy.

Asean would spend the rest of the year negotiating the Asean Digital Economy Framework Agreement, and hope to settle it by early 2025, when Malaysia assumed the chairmanship of Asean.

The bloc discussed the need for an Asean power grid, which was essential for the transition to a green economy.

There were extensive discussions on international developments, including the war in Ukraine and the conflict in Gaza.

Vivian noted differences in perspectives within Asean countries when it came to the conflict in Gaza, but also key points of agreement.

One such point were the eight Asean nationals who are still held hostage by Hamas, calling for their immediate and unconditional release.

They agreed on the need for international humanitarian law to be complied with by all parties, as well as iterating that the only way forward is a negotiated two-state solution.

Myanmar’s no longer empty chair

Vivian also spoke about the situation in Myanmar, and Asean's approach to Myanmar's participation.

The foreign ministers’ retreat was the first time that Myanmar had sent a non-political representative to take up the country's seat at key Asean meetings, Myanmar's ASEAN Permanent Secretary Marlar Than Htike.

Ever since the February 2021 coup against the democratically elected government by the military, Myanmar’s government has been disinvited from high level Asean meetings.

However, Myanmar’s government had been invited to send a non-political representative instead, meaning a high ranking civil servant.

Vivian noted that even though Myanmar's leadership had not been present for the past three years, a special effort was made to ensure that their presence was not excluded.

Whether that was keeping the chair and flag present, or ensuring they had full access to Asean discussions, either live or by transcripts.

Vivian said that Myanmar has never been excluded from the discussions which are going on at the more senior levels within.

Worsening situation

However, he said that Asean does not approve of what is happening in Myanmar, stating that in the past three years the security situation and safety of Myanmar’s people had worsened.

He urged national reconciliation, and said that Asean was ready as a neighbour and fraternal organisation to be helpful and constructive.

He also said that he was not optimistic that the politically complex situation in Myanmar would allow for the implementation of the five-point consensus, and that it would take some time for positive change to occur.

The five-point consensus is a set of steps that were agreed between Asean and Myanmar's military government to address the crisis, but Myanmar has yet to implement.

Asean's consistent approach to Myanmar

Vivian addressed Asean’s approach to Myanmar, which saw the Asean representative to Myanmar from the previous, current, and future chairs work together in order to provide a consistent approach to the situation in Myanmar.

This would allow a consistent approach to Myanmar on the part of Asean.

Myanmar’s return to Asean meetings comes as resistance forces in the country continue to fight military forces across the country.

Anti-military outlets such as The Irrawaddy consistently reported ongoing losses by the military government, ever since the start of Operation 1027, the coordinated military action against the Junta.

Alumni gathering

Before attending the retreat, Vivian spoke at the Singapore Cooperation Program (SCP) alumni reception on Jan. 27, where he celebrated the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Singapore-Laos diplomatic relations.

Part of the longstanding diplomatic relations between the two countries has been the SCP, which has hosted more than 16,000 officials from Laos.

The SCP is an assistance scheme that provides technical assistance to other developing countries.

Vivian celebrated the bilateral cooperation between Laos and Singapore, singling out the Laos PDR-Thailand-Malaysia-Singapore power integration project in 2022.

This allows Singapore to import renewable energy, bringing in up to 100 megawatts of hydroelectricity from Laos.

Vivian said that Singapore would support Laos as it took on the Chairmanship of Asean, putting together the Singapore-Laos Enhanced Cooperation Package, a customised slate of courses to help Lao officials with the chairmanship of Asean.

