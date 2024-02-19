K-pop girl group Aespa to perform in S'pore on Jul. 20, 2024

South Korean girl group Aespa will be stopping by our shores for their tour, "SYNK: Parallel Line", on Jul. 20, 2024.
2024 aespa LIVE TOUR - SYNK : Parallel Line -
[SEOUL]
📅 2024.06.29 (SAT) – 30 (SUN)
[FUKUOKA]
📅 2024.07.06 (SAT) – 07 (SUN)
[NAGOYA]
📅 2024.07.10 (WED) – 11 (THU)
[SAITAMA]
📅 2024.07.14 (SUN) – 15 (MON)
[SINGAPORE]
📅 2024.07.20 (SAT)
[OSAKA]
📅 2024.07.27 (SAT) –… pic.twitter.com/NaE1Y7TTxY
— aespa (@aespa_official) February 19, 2024
Further details for their concert in Singapore have yet to be announced.
More about the tour
"SYNK: Parallel Line" kickstarts in Seoul, South Korea on Jun. 29, 2024. This will be Aespa's second world tour since their debut in 2020, and their first time performing on our island.
Their first world tour, "SYNK: Hyper Line", took place in 2023.
Apart from Singapore, Aespa will also be making stops in Japan, Australia and Bangkok.
