US Air Force serviceman, 25, dies after setting himself on fire outside Israel embassy in Washington DC

A U.S. Air Force serviceman has died in hospital after setting himself alight in front of the Israeli embassy in Washington D.C., the U.S. Airforce has confirmed.

Aaron Bushnell, 25, was reportedly protesting "U.S. complicity" in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Bushnell was an active duty member of the U.S. Airforce and wore military fatigues when he self-immolated on Feb. 25.

In a statement on Feb. 26, the U.S. Airforce said:

“The individual involved in yesterday’s incident succumbed to his injuries and passed away last night.”

The spokesperson said additional information would be provided after the family had been notified, reported Al Jazeera.

Bushnell's protest was originally livestreamed on Twitch.

In the video, Bushnell identified himself as a member of the Air Force as he walked towards the driveway of the embassy in Washington D.C.

Speaking to the camera, he said that he "will no longer be complicit in the genocide of the Palestinian people", and was about to engage in "an extreme act of protest".

He then doused himself in liquid and set himself on fire, repeatedly screaming, "Free Palestine".

According to BBC, Bushnell made contact with several news outlets before self-immolating.

"Today, I am planning to engage in an extreme act of protest against the genocide of the Palestinian people," he wrote in an email sent to the Atlanta Community Press Collective, one of the publications that received the email.

The email warned that it would be "highly disturbing."

Bushnell also reportedly wrote a Facebook post about his intentions, which was circulated online on Twitter after his protest, according to The Guardian. It could not be immediately verified.

Vigils for Bushnell are being organised across the U.S.

Long Beach, CA: Autonomous vigil called tonight at 7pm honoring Aaron Bushnell and “all our martyrs who we will not ever forget.”https://t.co/XX5tV5LZtS pic.twitter.com/VUvYcEGTxo — Talia Jane ❤️‍🔥 (@taliaotg) February 26, 2024

