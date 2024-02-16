Back

A-Level results to be released at 2:30pm on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024

The results can be accessed online from 3:15pm on Feb. 23 to 11:59pm on Mar. 7.

Ruth Chai | February 16, 2024, 03:27 PM

Events

The results of the 2023 Singapore-Cambridge General Certificate of Education Advanced Level examination will be released on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024 at 2:30pm.

School candidates will receive details on collection arrangements by their respective schools, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said in a press release on Feb. 16.

School candidates who are unable to collect their results in person can appoint a proxy to collect a physical copy of their results on their behalf.

Proxies are required to produce relevant documents for identification.

Both school and private candidates can access their results online with their Singpass accounts via Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB)'s Candidates Portal here.

Those who are not eligible for Singpass can view their results using the account they created during registration.

University and scholarship applications

Students who wish to apply for admissions to autonomous universities should submit their applications online.

Scholarship applications must similarly be submitted online.

There is no need to submit a hard copy of the A-Level certificates.

Students can find more information on the universities' website and approach the universities directly for further clarification.

Student who would like guidance on their education pathways can approach their teachers or Education and Career Guidance (ECG) counsellors supporting their schools.

Candidates can also refer to MOE's CourseFinder and the MySkillsFuture website for further guidance.

Top photo via MOE/Facebook

