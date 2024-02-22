Body of man, 70, found decomposing in Holland Close flat days after being hospitalised

The body of a 70-year-old man who lived alone was discovered in a state of decomposition in his flat at Block 1 Holland Close.

Police note found on door

The incident happened on Feb. 20, 2024, at 9pm.

When a reporter from Shin Min Daily News visited the site, they found the unit's door locked.

A police note was placed on the door.

The old man reportedly lived alone.

No family members came to visit him regularly.

Man suffered multiple falls

A neighbour from the opposite unit told Shin Min that the deceased fell and was hospitalised days before Chinese New Year.

"At the time, I saw him bleeding and lying on a stretcher, being sent to the hospital," she said.

She added that on Feb. 17, she was playing with her daughter along the corridor when she heard some sounds coming from the deceased's apartment.

She did not pay it much heed, thinking that the elderly man was still undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The man liked to cook, and sounds of his cooking could usually be heard from his unit, said the neighbour.

In the days leading up to his death, no sound was heard.

"I only knew he'd died when the police came. It's so pitiful," she said.

Report of unnatural death

In response to Shin Min's queries, the police confirmed that they received a report of an unnatural death.

The man was found motionless in his home and pronounced dead at the scene.

According to preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

The case is currently under investigation.

Top image via Shin Min Daily News