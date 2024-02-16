Back

All past & present NSmen to get S$200 in LifeSG credits: Budget 2024

This includes all NSFs enlisted in and before 2024.

Belmont Lay | February 16, 2024, 04:49 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said at the 2024 Budget that all past and present national servicemen will get S$200 in LifeSG credits.

This includes reservists, current full-time national servicemen (NSFs), and NSFs who will be enlisting in 2024. 

These credits will be disbursed to eligible NSmen in November 2024.

It will be valid for one year from the date of issue.

The credits can be spent at over 100,000 online or physical stores accepting payments via PayNow UEN QR or NETS QR.

Top photo via Pioneer

Lawrence Wong's 2024 Budget Statement summarised in 90 seconds

CDC vouchers, special payments, NS LifeSG payments and more.

February 16, 2024, 06:17 PM

Up to S$200 personal income tax rebate for assessment year 2024: Budget 2024

In light of cost of living concerns.

February 16, 2024, 05:40 PM

CPF Enhanced Retirement Sum raised to S$426,000 from S$308,700: Budget 2024

The Enhanced Retirement Sum will be four times the Basic Retirement Sum.

February 16, 2024, 05:19 PM

Workers retrenched in S'pore will get financial support: Budget 2024

More details to be announced.

February 16, 2024, 04:40 PM

S$4,000 SkillsFuture credit top-up in May 2024 for all S'poreans aged 40 & above: Budget 2024

Those younger than that will get the top-up when they turn 40.

February 16, 2024, 04:23 PM

Budget 2024: Eligible S'poreans aged 21 & above to get special S$200-S$400 cash

Cost-of-living payments of between $200 and $400 in cash will be given to adult Singaporeans.

February 16, 2024, 03:56 PM

S'porean dresses as Cai Shen Ye & does 'dragon dance' with friends in Chinatown & Gardens by the Bay

Spreading festive vibes.

February 16, 2024, 03:39 PM

Live updates of Budget 2024

Refresh this article for new updates.

February 16, 2024, 03:37 PM

A-Level results to be released at 2:30pm on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024

The results can be accessed online from 3:15pm on Feb. 23 to 11:59pm on Mar. 7.

February 16, 2024, 03:27 PM

Bugis cafe serves saffron tea, lychee coffee & more from S$3

Our cup of tea.

February 16, 2024, 03:27 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.