All past & present NSmen to get S$200 in LifeSG credits: Budget 2024

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said at the 2024 Budget that all past and present national servicemen will get S$200 in LifeSG credits.

This includes reservists, current full-time national servicemen (NSFs), and NSFs who will be enlisting in 2024.

These credits will be disbursed to eligible NSmen in November 2024.

It will be valid for one year from the date of issue.

The credits can be spent at over 100,000 online or physical stores accepting payments via PayNow UEN QR or NETS QR.

