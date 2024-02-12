Back

S$12 million Hong Bao Toto prize on Feb. 23 split among 4 winners

So. Much. Huat.

Zi Shan Kow | February 24, 2024, 10:33 AM

The annual Toto Hong Bao Draw of S$12,351,840 was split four ways on Feb. 23.

Each lucky punter won S$3,087,960, according to the Singapore Pool's website.

These were the winning numbers:

Two of the winning tickets were sold at Singapore Pools branches:

  • 1 QuickPick Ordinary Entry — Blk 106 Hougang Ave 1 #01-1209/1211

  • 1 Ordinary Entry — Blk 508 Jurong West St 52 #01-166

The other two were iToto System 12 bets.

Here are the full details of the winning shares:

