S$12 million Hong Bao Toto prize on Feb. 23 split among 4 winners

The annual Toto Hong Bao Draw of S$12,351,840 was split four ways on Feb. 23.
Each lucky punter won S$3,087,960, according to the Singapore Pool's website.
These were the winning numbers:
Two of the winning tickets were sold at Singapore Pools branches:
- 1 QuickPick Ordinary Entry — Blk 106 Hougang Ave 1 #01-1209/1211
- 1 Ordinary Entry — Blk 508 Jurong West St 52 #01-166
The other two were iToto System 12 bets.
Here are the full details of the winning shares:
Top images via Google Maps/Pohboon Yeo.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.