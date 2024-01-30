Back

Girl, 12, dies after accident along Yuan Ching Road, driver, 23, arrested for careless driving causing death

The girl was pronounced dead on scene.

Khine Zin Htet | January 30, 2024, 09:18 PM

Events

A 23-year-old man has been arrested after an accident in Taman Jurong along 138 Yuan Ching Road that killed a 12-year-old girl on Jan. 30, 2024.

The man was driving a van and was arrested for careless driving causing death, the police told The Straits Times.

The accident site is minutes away from Jurong Secondary School and Yuvabharathi International School.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed with Mothership that they were alerted to the accident at about 3:50pm.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic. Another person was conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

White van towed away

When Mothership arrived at the scene around 6pm, there were at least four police cars, one ambulance, and one fire truck at the site.

Photo by Mothership

The accident site was cordoned off with blue tape, and one police blue tent was seen set up.

A white van was also present at the scene.

Photo by Mothership

Mothership understands it was towed away from the scene at around 6:28pm.

Second fatal accident involving young persons within two weeks

This is the second fatal traffic accident involving young persons within two weeks.

Last week, on Jan. 23, 2024, a four-year-old girl, Zara Mei Orlic, died after she was hit by a car on her way home from school on Institution Hill.

The police arrested a 40-year-old woman under the suspicion of careless driving causing death.

Top photos via Telegram and Mothership

